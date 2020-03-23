Familias en cuarentena combaten el coronavirus con… luces navideñas

Escuchar Nota

“¿Y si volvemos a encender nuestras luces navideñas?”, propuso el periodista Lane Grindle en su Twitter. La idea fue recibida con mucho entusiasmo entre los usuarios, que en poco tiempo llenaron las redes sociales con imágenes de su decoración navideña bajo el hashtag #LightsForLife.

Folks, people are really doing this! https://t.co/aQI5vc4c5e — Lane Grindle (@lanegrindle) March 18, 2020

A beacon of light! We can do this folks! #LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/sveqtT6w2p — Travis Patterson (@wtravispatt) March 19, 2020

#LightsForLife



Families have been putting up their Christmas lights in March to bring a little joy in this time of global crisis.



The coronavirus has put a heavy blanket on the world and it is refreshing to see people making an attempt to lighten the dullness. pic.twitter.com/FoOMhbxPTC — Obey Da Silva #BloGeneral (@obeydasilva1) March 19, 2020

There are dark times ahead, but I can still put love & light out into the world.



Some folks have mentioned putting up Christmas lights to cheer up people in quarantine, in isolation, or just to remind the world there’s still light & hope. Here’s my contribution#LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/S8Mx8bQ28I — Sarah Bang (@DrBang_Wx) March 18, 2020

My youngest son was bored today and said, "can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?" Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020

And the lad with the idea is awake (sort of) and enjoying the snow covered lights! pic.twitter.com/iMxS8n2Cm4 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 17, 2020

En pleno marzo, algunas calles de Estados Unidos se encendieron con luces navideñas. Así, los estadounidenses que viven en cuarentena por el COVID-19 intentan devolver un poco de alegría a sus casas.