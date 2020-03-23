×
hace 40 minutos
[Viral]

Familias en cuarentena combaten el coronavirus con… luces navideñas

Por Grupo Zócalo

En pleno marzo, algunas calles de Estados Unidos se encendieron con luces navideñas

Imprimir
Familias en cuarentena combaten el coronavirus con… luces navideñas
Foto: Especial
Escuchar Nota


Estados Unidos.- En pleno marzo, algunas calles de Estados Unidos se encendieron con luces navideñas. Así, los estadounidenses que viven en cuarentena por el COVID-19 intentan devolver un poco de alegría a sus casas.

“¿Y si volvemos a encender nuestras luces navideñas?”, propuso el periodista Lane Grindle en su Twitter. La idea fue recibida con mucho entusiasmo entre los usuarios, que en poco tiempo llenaron las redes sociales con imágenes de su decoración navideña bajo el hashtag #LightsForLife.



















conoce+
Confirman 11 casos nuevos de Covid-19 en Nuevo León

Confirman 11 casos nuevos de Covid-19 en Nuevo León

OMS felicita a México por su actuación ante el coronavirus

OMS felicita a México por su actuación ante el coronavirus

Pensamientos positivos, ¿método contra el coronavirus?

Pensamientos positivos, ¿método contra el coronavirus?

Jim Starlin niega que su asistente tuviera coronavirus en La Mole

Jim Starlin niega que su asistente tuviera coronavirus en La Mole

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Piedras Negras]
hace cerca de 13 horas
Vigente convocatoria para cargos de director y supervisor

Vigente convocatoria para cargos de director y supervisor

[Nacional]
hace 45 minutos
AMLO tendió emboscada a Constallation Brands: Coparmex

AMLO tendió emboscada a Constallation Brands: Coparmex

[Del Río]
hace cerca de 13 horas
Suspenden las visitas a asilos de ancianos

Suspenden las visitas a asilos de ancianos

[Internacional]
hace 3 minutos
Células madre podrían salvar a pacientes con neumonía por coronavirus

Células madre podrían salvar a pacientes con neumonía por coronavirus

[Negocios]
hace 6 horas
Paran 10 de las 12 plantas automotrices en el país

Paran 10 de las 12 plantas automotrices en el país

[Piedras Negras]
hace 12 horas
Salir de casa solo si es necesario: Bres

Salir de casa solo si es necesario: Bres

similares
[Viral]
VIRAL: Travesura de perrito le da el ‘susto de sus vidas’ a sus dueños
VIRAL: Travesura de perrito le da el ‘susto de sus vidas’ a sus dueños
[Viral]
Mujer baja de peso y engaña a esposo con su hijo
Mujer baja de peso y engaña a esposo con su hijo
[Viral]
VIDEO: Galilea Montijo ‘sapea’ a su hijo mientras repasan las tablas
VIDEO: Galilea Montijo ‘sapea’ a su hijo mientras repasan las tablas
[Viral]
Desgarrador: Abuelita suplica no hacer compras de pánico y pensar en la gente mayor
Desgarrador: Abuelita suplica no hacer compras de pánico y pensar en la gente mayor

Apolítico

Coronavirus y el vivir día a día

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

El Marques
El Marques

Los pluris por el PRI

Confesionario
Confesionario

Prevención

Carlos Loret de Mola
Carlos Loret de Mola

MLO y el engaño de la gasolina

Ricardo Alemán

Lanzan ‘Susana Distancia’ y olvidan ‘Susano Juicio’

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Guillermo Fárber
Guillermo Fárber

Dependencia de medicamentos

Salvador García Soto
Salvador García Soto

Esperan hasta 2 mil muertes por Covid-19 en México

Ricardo Raphael
Ricardo Raphael

Los números oficiales son falsos

Sergio Sarmiento

Test, test, test

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Guillermo Robles Ramírez
Guillermo Robles Ramírez

México como si no tuviera Presidente

Gerardo Hernández
Gerardo Hernández

En manos del pueblo

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

La traición de “Regulin” a Héctor “La Pacha Esparza”, en Sabinas

{/exp:ce_cache:it}