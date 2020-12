Filipinas es sacudida por dos sismos en Navidad

Naramdaman mo ba?



Two major quakes struck the Philippines on Christmas day, with some residents in Luzon being awakened by a magnitude 6.3 tremor, while a magnitude 5.3 temblor hit waters off Sarangani, Davao Occidental. #EarthquakePH #lindol



