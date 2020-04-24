×
Fotografía de pingüinos viudos conmueve a las redes sociales

Por Grupo Zócalo

La imagen se popularizó como un símbolo de esperanza y de la importancia de apoyarnos mutuamente en estos tiempos difíciles

Fotografía de pingüinos viudos conmueve a las redes sociales
Ciudad de México.- La historia detrás de una fotografía en la que aparecen dos pingüinos viudos abrazados a conmovido a los usuarios de las redes sociales.

Una imagen de dos pingüinos abrazados mirando a la ciudad de Melbourne, en Australia, se viralizó en redes sociales. Sin embargo, detrás de esta escena romántica se esconde una triste y conmovedora historia.

Aunque fue tomada en 2019 por el fotógrafo Tobias Baumgaertner, la foto recientemente se popularizó como un símbolo de esperanza y de la importancia de apoyarnos mutuamente ante la crisis sanitaria que se vive a nivel mundial por la pandemia del coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Fue el propio Baumgaertner quien retomó la imagen en su cuenta de Instagram, acompañándola con este mensaje:

“En momentos como este, los verdaderamente afortunados son aquellos que pueden estar con la persona que más aman. Capturé este momento hace aproximadamente un año”.

Explicó que estos pingüinos de hadas, permanecieron durante horas parados sobre una roca viendo hacia las luces de la ciudad.

“Un voluntario se me acercó y me dijo que -el pingüino- blanco era una anciana que había perdido a su pareja. Aparentemente también lo hizo el pingüino más joven de la izquierda. Desde entonces, se reúnen regularmente para consolarse y permanecer juntos durante horas mirando las luces danzantes de la ciudad cercana”.

… contó el fotógrafo.

Para capturar este momento, Baumgaertner pasó tres noches conviviendo con esta colonia de pingüinos.

“Entre no poder usar las luces y los pequeños pingüinos que se mueven continuamente, frotando sus aletas en la espalda del otro y limpiándose unos a otros, fue muy difícil disparar, pero tuve suerte en un hermoso momento”.

… explicó.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago. These two Fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean. A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city. I spend 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but i got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did. #lovewillalwayswin • @tobiasvisuals •Shot on Nikon Z6, Nikkor 50mm 1.4, ISO 8000, 50mm, f/1.4, 1/60 sec

Una publicación compartida por Tobias Baumgaertner (@tobiasvisuals) el





{/exp:ce_cache:it}