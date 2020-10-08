×
hace 52 minutos
[Espectáculos]

FOTOS: Los hermanos Chris y Martin Kratt de Zoboomafoo, ¿los recuerdas?

Por Grupo Zócalo

Estos 21 años han pasado para todos, y los hermanos Martin y Chris no son la excepción

FOTOS: Los hermanos Chris y Martin Kratt de Zoboomafoo, ¿los recuerdas?
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- El 25 de enero de 1999 una serie televisiva ilusionó y educó a millones de niños sobre el mundo de la fauna. El pequeño mono Zoboomafoo junto a los hermanos Kratts mostraban cómo era la vida de los animales, qué les gustaba y cómo cuidarlos.

Estos 21 años han pasado para todos, y los hermanos Martin y Chris no son la excepción. Sus cabellos muestran un plateado color blanco, pero sus sonrisas siguen idénticas.



Actualmente siguen compartiendo su sabiduría y amor por los animales en su cuenta de Instagram @thekrattbrothers





