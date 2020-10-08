FOTOS: Los hermanos Chris y Martin Kratt de Zoboomafoo, ¿los recuerdas?
Estos 21 años han pasado para todos, y los hermanos Martin y Chris no son la excepción
Estos 21 años han pasado para todos, y los hermanos Martin y Chris no son la excepción. Sus cabellos muestran un plateado color blanco, pero sus sonrisas siguen idénticas.
We want to wish a HAPPY 50th ANNIVERSARY to our friends over at @PBS! We are honored to have worked with PBS over the years to bring our love for animals and Creature Adventuring to as many people as possible. Whether you joined us in Animal Junction with Zoboomafoo or watch all our latest adventures from the Creature Trail on Wild Kratts, please join us in wishing PBS a very happy anniversary! #PBS50 @pbskids #wildkratts #zoboomafoo #pbskids
Actualmente siguen compartiendo su sabiduría y amor por los animales en su cuenta de Instagram @thekrattbrothers
Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure arrives at the @mnchildmuseum this Saturday, September 26th! Prepare to dive into the world of Wild Kratts and explore the ocean habitats and amazing creatures that live within them. Schedules for both Wild Kratts exhibits can be found on our @wildkrattstv website (link in bio). #wildkratts #childrensmuseum #museum #museumexhibit #creaturepower #creatureadventuring #krattbrothers
