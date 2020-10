Ganan Lakers con facilidad ante Heat, en el inicio de las Finales de la NBA

AD playing at a whole different level. #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/6NWMyIpTiv

GAME 1 FINAL SCORE



Anthony Davis puts up 34, LeBron tallies 25 PTS, 13 REB, 9 AST and the @Lakers take a 1-0 series lead! #NBAFinals Game 2: Friday - 9:00pm/et, ABC



Caldwell-Pope: 13 PTS, 2 3PM

Danny Green: 11 PTS, 3 3PM, 3 BLK

Jimmy Butler: 23 PTS, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/VXLywzlOzL