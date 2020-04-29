×
Gigi Hadid y Zayn Malik esperan a su primer bebé

Por El Universal

Aseguraron que la familia se encuentra feliz por tal acontecimiento.

Ciudad de México.- Gigi Haidid está embarazada y en plena pandemia por el coronavirus Covid-19 se da la noticia, y bueno el padre no es más quien Zayn Malik con quien ha mantenido una relación un poco inestable.

La súper modelo tendría 20 semanas de embarazo, según fuentes cercanas a la pareja y que dieron entrevista para el portal TMZ y quienes aseguraron que la familia se encuentra feliz por tal acontecimiento.

El exOne Direction y la ángelita de Victoria's Secrets se encuentran pasando cuarentena juntos, en la granja de la familia de ella en Pensilvania y así lo confirmaron luego de que Gigi subiera unas fotos a su cuenta de Instagram festejado sus 25 años

"He tenido el día más dulce celebrando mi cumpleaños 25 con mi familia de cuarentena, quienes lo hicieron muy especial para mí junto con todo el amor que siento por el mundo".

Hasta el momento no se ha revelado el sexo del bebé y tampoco la pareja ha dicho nada de lo que harán en el futuro.

Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. Grateful, honored, your biggest fan.

