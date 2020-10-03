hace 23 minutos
Gorillaz y Elton John lanzan una nueva canción
Gorillaz sorprendió a todos con The Pink Phantom, su nueva canción al lado de Elton John que forma parte de Song Machine
Ciudad de México.- A pesar de la pandemia, Gorillaz se han mantenido vigentes con su saga de sencillos titulada Song Machine, donde han participado artistas de la talla de Slowthai, Slaves, Fatoumata Diawara, Peter Hook, Georgia, Tony Allen, Skepta, Octavian, ScHoolboy Q y recientemente Robert Smith, líder en The Cure.
Tras la legendaria colaboración para Strange Timez con Robert Smith, el grupo integrado por Murdoc, 2-D, Russel y Noddle lanzaron un tema al lado de Elton John.
El mismísimo Elton John anteriormente había declarado por medio de su Twitter ser fan de 2-D y compañía, y ahora nos sorprenden con The Pink Phantom, una balada electrónica muy melancólica, aumentada con la colaboración del rapero 6LACK, acompañada además de un bello video animado dirigido por Jamie Hewlett.
En el clip, tal y como acostumbra la agrupación, estuvo lleno de animaciones, fue así que el cantante británico apareció en una caricatura luciendo un traje rosa, haciendo alusión al nombre del tema, así como con sus característicos lentes.
A través de Instagram, Elton John, quien hace poco confirmó que prepara su regreso a los escenarios, escribió que cuando Damon Albarn se puso en contacto con él para proponerle la colaboración, aceptó de inmediato.
Por otra parte, mencionó que trabajó en la canción mientras se encontraba en Londres y que está feliz con el resultado.
Gorillaz del mismo modo ya ha coqueteado con un tema a lado de Tame Impala, sin embargo este no se ha visto concretado.
LETRA 'THE PINK PHANTOM'
[Verso 1: 2-D]
You've more or less forgotten me this summer
I can’t hide my disappointment
I was on my way in the phantom five
The one you gave away
[Verso 2: 6LACK & 2-D]
Try to tell you that I love you but I'm choked up
You forgot and that makes me feel like no one (Some times)
Were you even really there? Did you ever really care?
Wait, I got so many examples of all of the good times we had
Long summer nights (Summer nights), held you long time
Put your name in my rhyme, refresh your memory
Of where you want to be, the phantom's on the way
She’s comin' down the street
[Coro: Elton John]
I tried to get to Atlanta
On a peach blossom highway
I'm tryin' to put these pauses out of mind
In a sky made of diamonds
Where the world fell silent
I'll be waiting for you on the other side
[Break: 2-D]
Summer lights (Everyday, everyday)
Sometimes (Ride where the summer goes)
Summer nights
Every night
Summer nights
[Coro: Elton John & 2-D]
I tried to say I love you
But you didn't listen (Sometimes)
Tried to give you everything you might need (Summer nights)
In a sky made of diamonds
And where the world is flawless
I'll be waiting for you on the other side
[Break: 2-D]
Summer lights, summer lights
Hold it in for a long time
Summer lights, seems to me I'm in a dream
Oh, these summer lights
[Outro: Elton John, 6LACK & 2-D]
The phantom is coming
You forgot and that makes me feel like no one
She’s crossing over the line
Wait, I got so many examples of all of the good times we had
Seems to me I’m in a dream (Long summer nights, held you long time
Put your name in my rhyme, refresh your memory)
And I have these summer nights (of where you want to be, the phantom's on the way
She’s comin' down the street)
Sometimes
