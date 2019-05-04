×
[Deportes]

Granizada daña el campo

Por Gerardo Arancivia

¡Cancelado!

Foto: Zócalo | Tomada de Web
Saltillo, Coah.- La “Madre de Todas las Batallas” no pudo vivir su primer capítulo ante la caída de granizo que afectó las condiciones del Madero, por lo que el duelo entre los Saraperos y Sultanes sufrió modificaciones. Hoy a las 18:00 horas se llevará a cabo el primero de la serie; el boleto de ayer será válido para únicamente este encuentro.


