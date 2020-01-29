Greta Thunberg registra su nombre y la marca de su movimiento

Escuchar Nota

La joven activista suecaanunció este miércoles en Instagram que, como se llama el movimiento ecologista que fundó,“Mi nombre y el movimientose están utilizando constantemente con fines comerciales sin acuerdo alguno”, justificó la adolescente de 17 años en su cuenta de Instagram. En su publicación, lamentó que se“Pedí registrar como marca mi nombre, Fridays For Future,[“huelga escolar por el clima” en sueco], precisó, y afirmó que lo hacía únicamente pro necesidad, para impedir cualquier usurpación y no con fines comerciales.La joven, a la que siguen millones de personas de todo el mundo en su movimiento, también anunció la, “necesaria para gestionar el dinero (derechos de autor, donaciones, premios, etc) de forma totalmente transparente”.La fundación busca “promover la sostenibilidad ecológica, climática y social, así como la salud mental”, explicó, aunque no indicó cómo se llamará.Descrita como una adolescente tímida, Greta Thunberg fue aupada portavoz de una generación preocupada por eldesde que empezó a realizar sentadas frente al Parlamento sueco en agosto de 2018 con un cartel que rezaba “Huelga escolar por el clima”.Se convirtió en elde jóvenes y no tan jóvenes, y animó a millones de personas a participar en marchas por el clima. Fue invitada a pronunciar un discurso en laLa sueca también ha estado en el blanco de quienes niegan que el cambio climático exista. Hay quien la acusa de ser un títere o de trabajar a sueldo de un “lobby verde”.