Greta Thunberg registra su nombre y la marca de su movimiento

Greta Thunberg también anunció la creación de una fundación con fines no lucrativos centrada en la ecología y el bienestar

París.- La joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg anunció este miércoles en Instagram que registró la marca Fridays For Future, como se llama el movimiento ecologista que fundó, y su propio nombre, para protegerlos.

“Mi nombre y el movimiento #FridaysForFuture se están utilizando constantemente con fines comerciales sin acuerdo alguno”, justificó la adolescente de 17 años en su cuenta de Instagram. En su publicación, lamentó que se vendan productos o se realicen colectas de dinero en su nombre y en el del movimiento.

“Pedí registrar como marca mi nombre, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet [“huelga escolar por el clima” en sueco], precisó, y afirmó que lo hacía únicamente pro necesidad, para impedir cualquier usurpación y no con fines comerciales.

La joven, a la que siguen millones de personas de todo el mundo en su movimiento, también anunció la creación de una fundación con fines no lucrativos centrada en la ecología y el bienestar, “necesaria para gestionar el dinero (derechos de autor, donaciones, premios, etc) de forma totalmente transparente”.

La fundación busca “promover la sostenibilidad ecológica, climática y social, así como la salud mental”, explicó, aunque no indicó cómo se llamará.

Descrita como una adolescente tímida, Greta Thunberg fue aupada portavoz de una generación preocupada por el cambio climático desde que empezó a realizar sentadas frente al Parlamento sueco en agosto de 2018 con un cartel que rezaba “Huelga escolar por el clima”.

Se convirtió en el rostro de las inquietudes ecologistas de jóvenes y no tan jóvenes, y animó a millones de personas a participar en marchas por el clima. Fue invitada a pronunciar un discurso en la cumbre de Naciones Unidas sobre el clima.

La sueca también ha estado en el blanco de quienes niegan que el cambio climático exista. Hay quien la acusa de ser un títere o de trabajar a sueldo de un “lobby verde”.






