Grupo de 16 amigos sale de fiesta y días después, dan positivo a Covid-19

As states begin to reopen popular venues like bars, theaters and churches, there is new concern such places could become hot spots for spreading coronavirus. @joefryer has more. pic.twitter.com/jMIu3YiVrE

16 friends tested positive for COVID-19 after going to a Florida bar. No one wore masks. Trump @realDonaldTrump SYCOPHANT @GovRonDeSantis FAILED Floridians by moving to Phase 2 much too quickly & now COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising in the state. WEAR A MASK. #news #trump pic.twitter.com/OC0K2yFUow