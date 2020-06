Gurú muere tras contagiarse de Covid-19; aseguraba curar la enfermedad con besos

Aslam Baba of Ratlam, MP, who offered a cure to Covid through "Kiss Therapy" dies from Corona. Contact tracing on, 200 of his followers quarantined, 24 of them tested positive. pic.twitter.com/UhgKEsvOk2

Aslam baba in madhya pradesh (baba kissy i would say) claimed of curing covid patients by kissing their hands now he died after getting infected with corona and his 19 bhakts are also corona positive .... we can feel the illiteracy in our country #Covid_19 #kissbaba pic.twitter.com/VoDo1K48Nt