×
hace 49 minutos
[Internacional]

Héroe: un niño de 6 años salva a su hermanita del ataque de un perro

Por Grupo Zócalo

La historia se hizo rápidamente viral

Imprimir
Héroe: un niño de 6 años salva a su hermanita del ataque de un perro
Foto: Especial
Escuchar Nota


Estados Unidos.- Un niño de 6 años se ha convertido en un héroe en las redes sociales tras salvar la semana pasada a su hermana menor del ataque de un perro, publica RT.

Bridger Walker, del estado Wyoming, se interpuso entre la pequeña y el animal y, después de ser mordido varias veces en la cara y la cabeza, agarró la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para ponerla a salvo, reveló su tía, Nikki Walker, en su cuenta de Instagram.

"Si alguien tenía que morir, pensé que debía ser yo", afirmó el niño después del ataque, según contó su tía. Además, la mujer explicó que un cirujano plástico trató las heridas de Bridger con alrededor de 90 puntos de sutura. Actualmente, el pequeño se encuentra "de buen humor" recuperándose en casa.


La historia se hizo rápidamente viral.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong

Una publicación compartida por Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) el



conoce+
Por qué algunos países prohíben la tecnología 5G de Huawei

Por qué algunos países prohíben la tecnología 5G de Huawei

VIDEO: El dramático momento en el que un policía salva la vida de un bebé

VIDEO: El dramático momento en el que un policía salva la vida de un bebé

EU anuncia restricciones de visados para empleados de Huawei

EU anuncia restricciones de visados para empleados de Huawei

Grupo Famsa retira solicitud de protección por bancarrota en EU

Grupo Famsa retira solicitud de protección por bancarrota en EU

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Internacional]
hace 19 horas
Melania Trump llama al uso de cubrebocas pese a escepticismo de su esposo

Melania Trump llama al uso de cubrebocas pese a escepticismo de su esposo

[Coahuila]
hace cerca de 8 horas
Mantienen investigación de homicidio de agente

Mantienen investigación de homicidio de agente

[Estados]
hace cerca de 16 horas
Cocodrilo muerde a niño de seis años en Zihuatanejo

Cocodrilo muerde a niño de seis años en Zihuatanejo

[Eagle Pass]
hace 15 horas
‘Es triste ver cómo los pacientes mueren solos’

‘Es triste ver cómo los pacientes mueren solos’

[Ciencia]
hace 16 horas
NASA lanza curso en línea para aprender más sobre las nubes

NASA lanza curso en línea para aprender más sobre las nubes

[Coronavirus]
hace 17 horas
OPS llama a países a formar bloque para garantizar acceso a vacunas de Covid-19

OPS llama a países a formar bloque para garantizar acceso a vacunas de Covid-19

similares
[Internacional]
Disneyland París reabre con mascarillas y fe en el futuro
Disneyland París reabre con mascarillas y fe en el futuro
[Internacional]
VIDEO: El dramático momento en el que un policía salva la vida de un bebé
VIDEO: El dramático momento en el que un policía salva la vida de un bebé
[Internacional]
EU anuncia restricciones de visados para empleados de Huawei
EU anuncia restricciones de visados para empleados de Huawei
[Internacional]
Avión de FGR llega a España para extraditar a Lozoya a México
Avión de FGR llega a España para extraditar a Lozoya a México

El Marques

Por si se ofrece

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Confesionario
Confesionario

Buenas y malas

Apolítico
Apolítico

¿Carbón y Humo blanco o maniobra política en CFE?

Vanessa Rubio
Vanessa Rubio

La corrupción y la impunidad son de los mayores problemas no resueltos en nuestro país

Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce

A romper la cadena de contagios

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Carlos Loret de Mola
Carlos Loret de Mola

El show del pasado

Ricardo Alemán
Ricardo Alemán

¡Los 20 más graves fracasos de AMLO!

Guillermo Fárber
Guillermo Fárber

Frío y calor

Salvador García Soto

Mujeres al borde de un INE paritario

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Salvador García Soto
Salvador García Soto

Mujeres al borde de un INE paritario

Sergio Sarmiento
Sergio Sarmiento

Aciertos y errores

Jorge Castañeda
Jorge Castañeda

Los otros (73 mil) desaparecidos

{/exp:ce_cache:it}