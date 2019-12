Hombre apuñala a varias personas en un centro comercial en EU

PD says the suspect is in custody, three people were injured. PD says after the stabbing at Wells Fargo their suspect stole a vehicle and took off. That person was later arrested. Major Crimes Team is now here investigating. pic.twitter.com/UWHiRYCYbv

We're still on the scene in Beaverton where three people were stabbed. One of the victims has died.



The suspect is in custody and we're working to learn more about what happened.



What we know so far --> https://t.co/CM5Gj6RdEF pic.twitter.com/bg4H7TmQFt