Hombre gana la lotería y divide el premio con su amigo

They Made A Handshake Deal In 1992 & Kept That Promise Almost 30 Years Later: Thomas Cook and Joseph Feeney made a deal in 1992 that if either of them ever won a Powerball jackpot, they would split the winnings. So when Thomas won - they celebrated an… https://t.co/gmfx9laBNw pic.twitter.com/9JznDsbEGm