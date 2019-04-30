hace 1 hora
[Seguridad]
Hombre pisa mal y se va al fondo de arroyo
Paramédicos batallaron para sacar del arroyo al herido
Saltillo, Coah.- Severamente lesionado y en un hospital terminó un hombre de 40 años, que de acuerdo a los primeros informes caminaba ayer alrededor de las 9:00 horas y en estado de ebriedad en el interior del rancho Las Tetillas, ubicado en la avenida Nogales, de la colonia Nogales II.
De pronto perdió pisada y cayó a un arroyo, donde quedó herido, por lo que el vigilante pidió ayuda al 911 y al sitio llegaron paramédicos de Cruz Roja, quienes trasladaron al herido a un hospital de la ciudad.
