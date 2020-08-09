Hospitalizan de urgencia a Simon Cowell por un terrible accidente
No se sabe si participará en la próxima temporada de America’s Got Talent
“Simon se rompió la espalda y será operado esta noche”, informó el representante del cantante y juez de America’s Got Talent al programa estadunidense Today.
Hasta el momento sólo se sabe que “está bien, está bajo observación y está en las mejores manos posibles”, contó el representante. Sin embargo, no especificó qué tipo de lesión de espalada tiene Simon Cowell, por lo que medios estadunidenses señalan que una “espalda rota” en ocasiones se utiliza para referirse a una fractura en una parte de la columna vertebral.
Debido a que no se conoce la gravedad del accidente de Simon Cowell no se sabe si participará en la próxima temporada de America’s Got Talent, reality show que estaba previsto para la próxima semana, el 11 de agosto. También se desconoce si se recuperará para la versión británica del programa.
En los últimos meses Cowell ha sido visto montando en bicicleta dando paseos con su familia, su hijo Eric y su esposa Lauren Silverman, alrededor de su casa en Malibú. La estrella de los concursos de televisión apostó por un estilo de vida más saludable tras sufrir una caída desagradable.
En 2017, el icónico juez de The X Factor sufrió un problema de salud después de caer por las escaleras en su casa de Londres, causado por la presión arterial baja. Después de ese incidente, Cowell se percató que su “vida de vampiro”, en la que salía todas las noches, no lo estaba ayudando. Entonces con la caída se acordó que no era “invencible” y que tenía la “responsabilidad” de tomar el control de su salud, por lo que decidió mantenerse en forma y bien para su hijo Eric.
