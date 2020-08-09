×
hace cerca de 55 minutos
[Espectáculos]

Hospitalizan de urgencia a Simon Cowell por un terrible accidente

Por Grupo Zócalo

No se sabe si participará en la próxima temporada de America’s Got Talent

Imprimir
Hospitalizan de urgencia a Simon Cowell por un terrible accidente
Foto: Especial
Escuchar Nota


Ciudad de México.- Uno de los jueces más rudos de reality shows como American Idol y The X Factor, Simon Cowell fue hospitalizado de emergencia este sábado tras caerse de su nueva bicicleta eléctrica mientras la probaba en el patio de su casa en Malibú, California, publica Milenio.

“Simon se rompió la espalda y será operado esta noche”, informó el representante del cantante y juez de America’s Got Talent al programa estadunidense Today.


Hasta el momento sólo se sabe que “está bien, está bajo observación y está en las mejores manos posibles”, contó el representante. Sin embargo, no especificó qué tipo de lesión de espalada tiene Simon Cowell, por lo que medios estadunidenses señalan que una “espalda rota” en ocasiones se utiliza para referirse a una fractura en una parte de la columna vertebral.

Debido a que no se conoce la gravedad del accidente de Simon Cowell no se sabe si participará en la próxima temporada de America’s Got Talent, reality show que estaba previsto para la próxima semana, el 11 de agosto. También se desconoce si se recuperará para la versión británica del programa.

En los últimos meses Cowell ha sido visto montando en bicicleta dando paseos con su familia, su hijo Eric y su esposa Lauren Silverman, alrededor de su casa en Malibú. La estrella de los concursos de televisión apostó por un estilo de vida más saludable tras sufrir una caída desagradable.

En 2017, el icónico juez de The X Factor sufrió un problema de salud después de caer por las escaleras en su casa de Londres, causado por la presión arterial baja. Después de ese incidente, Cowell se percató que su “vida de vampiro”, en la que salía todas las noches, no lo estaba ayudando. Entonces con la caída se acordó que no era “invencible” y que tenía la “responsabilidad” de tomar el control de su salud, por lo que decidió mantenerse en forma y bien para su hijo Eric.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Hello everyone. I wanted to share something exciting my son Eric and I have been working on. I would like to introduce to you #WISHFITS. To begin with, we have announced a seven book deal with @hachettekids today. WISHFIT is a world where the most unusual animals exist. The WISHFITS are magical, unusual and have evolved in a weird and wonderful way, combining two different species to form hybrid animals with very distinct characteristics! Some of Eric’s favourite WISHFITS include the DAT (dog/cat) the COG (cat/dog), the SNOG (snail/dog – the enthusiasm of a dog at the speed of a snail), the PEEP (pig/sheep) the CHUG (cheetah/slug - the slowest cat in the world), the HIPPOROO (hippo/kangaroo), the CHIMPANPOO (chimpanzee/poodle), the POLARBAT (polarbear/bat), the CROCOPUSS (crocodile/cat), the SHIGER (sheep/tiger - the most nervous cat in the world), the SPIKEY (spider/donkey) and many, many more. To be able to write a series of books with my son Eric has been magical. This idea was inspired 3 years ago by a very special friend of ours who runs a Children’s Hospice charity. I told her one evening about some of the funny animals my son Eric and I would invent, starting with the Cog and the Dat. And how every evening the two of us would think of the most unlikely animal we would like to have as a pet. She loved this idea so much she encouraged me to turn this into a book series. I then met with an amazing company called @tongalteam who have a global community of creators. We loved the idea of thousands of creative people being part of the development of our idea. I am thrilled to be working with Hachette, an amazing publishing house. They shared our passion and enthusiasm from the moment we told them about WISHFITS.  Two of the children’s charities I work closely with will benefit from profits of WISHFITS, @sschospices and @togetherforshortlives. Simon PS. My gut feeling is that some of these WISHFITS actually exist…somewhere!

Una publicación compartida por @ simoncowell el



conoce+
Alejandro Speitzer: Más allá del símbolo sexual

Alejandro Speitzer: Más allá del símbolo sexual

Exhibe Talina Fernández a su nieta por no cuidarse y contagiarse de Covid-19

Exhibe Talina Fernández a su nieta por no cuidarse y contagiarse de Covid-19

Por favor no me usen para denigrar a una mujer: Eiza González; le pone freno a la misoginia

Por favor no me usen para denigrar a una mujer: Eiza González; le pone freno a la misoginia

Erica Alonso, la última esposa de Joan Sebastian que es 30 años menor que él

Erica Alonso, la última esposa de Joan Sebastian que es 30 años menor que él

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Automovilismo]
hace 2 horas
Verstappen rompe dominio de Mercedes y gana el gran Premio del 70 aniversario de la F1

Verstappen rompe dominio de Mercedes y gana el gran Premio del 70 aniversario de la F1

[Espectáculos]
hace 17 horas
Se destapa otro secreto de Belinda; esta podría ser su verdadera edad

Se destapa otro secreto de Belinda; esta podría ser su verdadera edad

[Arte]
hace 2 horas
Así lucía el maestro renacentista Rafael; reconstituyen en 3D el rostro del pintor

Así lucía el maestro renacentista Rafael; reconstituyen en 3D el rostro del pintor

[Deportes]
hace 8 horas
Será Bravo Marquito

Será Bravo Marquito

[Espectáculos]
hace 10 horas
Apoyan   a Enrique

Apoyan   a Enrique

[Deportes]
hace 8 horas
Toma la Vecchia Signora

Toma la Vecchia Signora

similares
[Espectáculos]
¿Divertido o peligroso?: Así disfruta Katy Perry sus últimos días de embarazo
¿Divertido o peligroso?: Así disfruta Katy Perry sus últimos días de embarazo
[Espectáculos]
Experimentarán horror en línea
Experimentarán horror en línea
[Espectáculos]
Colabora Madonna con Dua
Colabora Madonna con Dua
[Espectáculos]
Revelan nombres de los Tres Jokers
Revelan nombres de los Tres Jokers

El Marques

Se llevan feo en Morena

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Confesionario
Confesionario

De pesca

Apolítico
Apolítico

El amigo ‘Tato’ Castro

José Guadalupe Robledo Guerrero
José Guadalupe Robledo Guerrero

¿Cuándo se combatirá la corrupción en Coahuila?

Verónica Marroquín

Puertas que se cierran, puertas que se abren, solo son cambios, estoy a salvo…

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Gaby Vargas
Gaby Vargas

Epicteto y la imperturbabilidad

Luis Carlos Plata
Luis Carlos Plata

¿No que no? Parque solar en Arteaga, para surtir energía en Torreón, un galimatías

Silvia Guadalupe Garza Galván
Silvia Guadalupe Garza Galván

En economía ¿fuerte, Coahuila es?

Marcelo Torres Cofiño

El llamado de Coparmex

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Xavier Díez de Urdanivia
Xavier Díez de Urdanivia

Una tensión peligrosa

Javier Villarreal Lozano
Javier Villarreal Lozano

Resbalón ético

María del Carmen Maqueo Garza
María del Carmen Maqueo Garza

Historia que valida

{/exp:ce_cache:it}