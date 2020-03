Impiden a crucero atracar en Florida por sospecha de coronavirus

#BREAKING Regal Princess passenger says Coast Guard delivered coronavirus tests to the ship after being denied access to Port Everglades this morning. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/vUFaSas4Le

. @VP said Saturday at Port Everglades,

“We are tracking at this point a ship that may have shared crew with the Diamond Princess or Grand Princess and we have taken decisive action to hold until we do a full medical assessment of the crew on that ship ...” pic.twitter.com/062jcj5cBI