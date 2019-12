Incendio en fábrica de Nueva Delhi deja 43 muertos

Genuine petitions and sympathies to all who've lost their friends and family in the lamentable fire mishap in #DelhiFire #DelhiFireTragedy #DelhiFireAccident #AnajMandi #Delhi @DelhiPolice @Debasish_John @GAURAVMAHAJANIN @Officialverma5 @Amrita_pandey1 @sanket pic.twitter.com/rRGhTZjCtk

#DelhiFire | Delhi government has ordered a probe into the fire incident in Anaj Mandi area that has claimed 43 lives so far and sought a detailed report within seven days.#AnajMandi

Read more: https://t.co/VTgMnvUtn1 pic.twitter.com/5Zu4TmODrR