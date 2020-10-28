Instagram modifica políticas de desnudez tras campaña de modelo de tallas grandes
Nyome Nicholas-Williams acusó a la compañía de tener reglas discriminatorias contra las mujeres
"No autorizamos el hecho de apretarse los senos ya que está frecuentemente asociado al contenido pornográfico, pero sabemos que cometimos errores en la manera en la que lo aplicamos, especialmente hacia la comunidad de tallas grandes", afirmó una portavoz de la red social en un comunicado enviado el martes a la AFP.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We've built a typeform so that anyone who has their photos removed can input information in one place. This independent data will be collected by us and passed on to Instagram to help paint a picture of how well this policy is working and how it could work better. If you feel comfortable, we'd love you to share this form across the plus-sized community and if you hear of someone being censored for breast holding do pass this along. (can we please ask that you only input into the form any removals that are removed after the policy change which is today). Thank you all (link to type form in bio)
La plataforma recibe regularmente acusaciones de exceso de mojigatería y, sobre todo, falta de objetividad en la aplicación de sus reglas sobre la desnudez.
Estas prohíben especialmente los "primeros planos de traseros completamente expuestos" o mostrar "pezones de mujer descubiertos", pero en varios casos los moderadores han suprimido fotos de mujeres desnudas que mostraban sus formas o cubrían sus senos.
Estas reglas fueron denunciadas en una campaña impulsada por la modelo británica de tallas grandes Nyome Nicholas-Williams, que promueve una moda inclusiva.
Con la nueva actualización, los contenidos en los que una persona se abraza o sostiene simplemente sus pechos serán autorizados.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Today is the day Instagram and Facebook changes their policy to ensure all body types- namely black plus sized bodies- are treated fairly on the platforms. As of today, Wednesday 28th October 2020, Instagram and Facebook will "allow content where someone is simply hugging, cupping or holding their breasts". To protect the younger users from potential pornographic content if a picture shows "breast squeezing in a grabbing motion or there is a clear change in the shape of the breasts", that content will be in breach of the rules. This policy change should allow them to better differentiate self expression/ art from pornographic content. The policy change is effective from today and will begin to be enforced from today however the external wording in the policy will be available to read from the 2nd November (I will pop the link in my bio so you can all have a read of it once live). Gina, Alex, and I are creating a typeform where you can upload info on any of your content that has been removed. This is in the interest of helping instagram ensure this policy is upheld and is as successful as it can be. The link will be available tomorrow to use in my bio (we are hoping it won’t be needed though). This is only the beginning, there is still much work to be done. Instagram and Facebook are taking steps in the right direction to ensure the plus sized community is protected, Instagram have said "In addition to this policy change, earlier this year we committed to broader equity work to help ensure we better support the Black community on our platform. This work is going to take some time, but we’re going to continue to provide updates. Our goal is that this work will get us closer to making sure Instagram is a place where everyone feels safe, supported, and free to express themselves", I will continue to hold Instagram to account to ensure this happens.. This is a huge victory for the black plus sized community and a great early birthday present! Thank you to every single one of you who reposted, or used the iwanttoseenyome hashtag; you helped amplify our voices and pushed our campaign forward.
"Esperamos que este cambio de política ponga fin a la censura de los cuerpos negros y gordos", celebró la modelo en Instagram.
Con información de Milenio