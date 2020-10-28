×
hace 35 minutos
[Tecnología]

Instagram modifica políticas de desnudez tras campaña de modelo de tallas grandes

Por AFP

Nyome Nicholas-Williams acusó a la compañía de tener reglas discriminatorias contra las mujeres

Imprimir
Instagram modifica políticas de desnudez tras campaña de modelo de tallas grandes
Foto: Especial
Escuchar Nota


Ciudad de México.- Instagram anunció que actualizará su política sobre desnudez, especialmente en las fotos que muestren pechos, esto como respuesta a la campaña lanzada por la modelo de tallas grandes Nyome Nicholas-Williams, quien acusaba a la compañía de tener reglas discriminatorias contra las mujeres.

"No autorizamos el hecho de apretarse los senos ya que está frecuentemente asociado al contenido pornográfico, pero sabemos que cometimos errores en la manera en la que lo aplicamos, especialmente hacia la comunidad de tallas grandes", afirmó una portavoz de la red social en un comunicado enviado el martes a la AFP.




La plataforma recibe regularmente acusaciones de exceso de mojigatería y, sobre todo, falta de objetividad en la aplicación de sus reglas sobre la desnudez.

Estas prohíben especialmente los "primeros planos de traseros completamente expuestos" o mostrar "pezones de mujer descubiertos", pero en varios casos los moderadores han suprimido fotos de mujeres desnudas que mostraban sus formas o cubrían sus senos.

Estas reglas fueron denunciadas en una campaña impulsada por la modelo británica de tallas grandes Nyome Nicholas-Williams, que promueve una moda inclusiva.

Con la nueva actualización, los contenidos en los que una persona se abraza o sostiene simplemente sus pechos serán autorizados.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Today is the day Instagram and Facebook changes their policy to ensure all body types- namely black plus sized bodies- are treated fairly on the platforms. As of today, Wednesday 28th October 2020, Instagram and Facebook will "allow content where someone is simply hugging, cupping or holding their breasts". To protect the younger users from potential pornographic content if a picture shows "breast squeezing in a grabbing motion or there is a clear change in the shape of the breasts", that content will be in breach of the rules. This policy change should allow them to better differentiate self expression/ art from pornographic content. The policy change is effective from today and will begin to be enforced from today however the external wording in the policy will be available to read from the 2nd November (I will pop the link in my bio so you can all have a read of it once live). Gina, Alex, and I are creating a typeform where you can upload info on any of your content that has been removed. This is in the interest of helping instagram ensure this policy is upheld and is as successful as it can be. The link will be available tomorrow to use in my bio (we are hoping it won’t be needed though). This is only the beginning, there is still much work to be done. Instagram and Facebook are taking steps in the right direction to ensure the plus sized community is protected, Instagram have said "In addition to this policy change, earlier this year we committed to broader equity work to help ensure we better support the Black community on our platform. This work is going to take some time, but we’re going to continue to provide updates. Our goal is that this work will get us closer to making sure Instagram is a place where everyone feels safe, supported, and free to express themselves", I will continue to hold Instagram to account to ensure this happens.. This is a huge victory for the black plus sized community and a great early birthday present! Thank you to every single one of you who reposted, or used the iwanttoseenyome hashtag; you helped amplify our voices and pushed our campaign forward.

Una publicación compartida por Nyome Nicholas - Williams (@curvynyome) el



"Esperamos que este cambio de política ponga fin a la censura de los cuerpos negros y gordos", celebró la modelo en Instagram.


Con información de Milenio



conoce+
Influencer de lujo: ‘La Roca’ es la celebridad mejor pagada en Instagram

Influencer de lujo: ‘La Roca’ es la celebridad mejor pagada en Instagram

Cabezas blancas en manos de mujeres negras, Instagram no quería borrar foto

Cabezas blancas en manos de mujeres negras, Instagram no quería borrar foto

Enfurece Marjorie a internautas por video ‘hot’

Enfurece Marjorie a internautas por video ‘hot’

Caeli cautiva en Instagram con su lado más extravagante

Caeli cautiva en Instagram con su lado más extravagante

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Nacional]
hace 16 horas
Gobernadores de la 4T y jefa de Gobierno salen a respaldar a AMLO y al pacto federal

Gobernadores de la 4T y jefa de Gobierno salen a respaldar a AMLO y al pacto federal

[Piedras Negras]
hace 9 horas
Al alza casos de ansiedad

Al alza casos de ansiedad

[Estados]
hace 19 horas
Ratifican a ex financiero de Claudia Sheinbaum en Tesorería

Ratifican a ex financiero de Claudia Sheinbaum en Tesorería

[Piedras Negras]
hace 9 horas
Celebra Leocadio Hernández cumpleaños con los líderes

Celebra Leocadio Hernández cumpleaños con los líderes

[Local]
hace 9 horas
Asesina a 4 mujeres

Asesina a 4 mujeres

[Estados]
hace 3 horas
Se registra incendio en Mercado 20 de Noviembre en Oaxaca

Se registra incendio en Mercado 20 de Noviembre en Oaxaca

similares
[Tecnología]
Instagram modifica políticas de desnudez tras campaña de modelo de tallas grandes
Instagram modifica políticas de desnudez tras campaña de modelo de tallas grandes
[Tecnología]
Nueva generación de tren bala en Japón alcanza los 382 km/h
Nueva generación de tren bala en Japón alcanza los 382 km/h
[TECNOLOGÍA]
Ofrecen 200 mil pesos a quien pase buscando memes en la red
Ofrecen 200 mil pesos a quien pase buscando memes en la red
[Tecnología]
Zoom ya tiene cifrado de extremo a extremo, te decimos cómo habilitarlo
Zoom ya tiene cifrado de extremo a extremo, te decimos cómo habilitarlo

El Marques

Al son que le toquen

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Confesionario
Confesionario

Resurge AHMSA

Apolítico
Apolítico

Incongruencias del alcalde de Eagle Pass

Raymundo Riva Palacio
Raymundo Riva Palacio

La salud del Presidente

Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce

Insultar es muy fácil…

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Carlos Loret de Mola
Carlos Loret de Mola

El SAT de AMLO, ahora contra los paisanos

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

Si van a salirse del pacto fiscal, debe haber consulta ciudadana

Guillermo Robles Ramírez
Guillermo Robles Ramírez

UAdeC continua con su compromiso con la sociedad

Mendoza

REECTOR

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Sergio Sarmiento
Sergio Sarmiento

Guardia militar

Salvador García Soto
Salvador García Soto

Consultas en los estados sobre el centralismo

Ricardo Alemán
Ricardo Alemán

Confirmado; Robles es ‘presa política’ de AMLO

{/exp:ce_cache:it}