hace 1 hora
[Seguridad]
Intentan asaltar a jovencita
Una mujer sufrió un intento de asalto durante la noche del pasado lunes, en el bulevar José María Rodríguez
Foto: Zócalo | Ulises Juárez
Saltillo, Coah.- Una mujer sufrió un intento de asalto durante la noche del pasado lunes, en el bulevar José María Rodríguez.
Los hechos se presentaron cuando la joven estudiante de la Uane, salía de un gimnasio ubicado en una plaza comercial, para dirigirse a su domicilio.
La fémina fue interceptada por dos sujetos, quienes intentaron despojarla de sus pertenencias; ella logró emprender la huida.
