‘Iota’ se convierte en huracán categoría 5 y amenaza Centroamérica

#Iota has become a category 5 hurricane and is forecast to bring catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge, and torrential rainfall to Central America. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/w6oof46Ley

Here are the 10 am EST Key Messages for category 5 Hurricane #Iota. Extreme winds and a life-threatening storm surge are expected along portions of the coast of northeastern Nicaragua. Life-threatening flash flooding is also expected in Central America. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/CP5u0WQY5m