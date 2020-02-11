Iron Maiden nunca va a retirarse: Bruce Dickinson
El vocalista de la banda negó que tengan planes de abandonar la música y recalcó que continuarán tocando mientras puedan
Durante una sesión de preguntas y respuestas que tuvo lugar en Rumania, el cantante fue cuestionado por el desistimiento de la banda la cual lleva tocando desde 1975 con 16 álbumes de estudio y giras constantes alrededor del mundo.
“Ni siquiera tendremos que usar hologramas, ¿sabes a lo que me refiero? En realidad, puedes tener miembros reales de Iron Maiden que se parecen a nosotros pero no somos nosotros. Eso es bueno, ne gusta. No es una mala idea. Entonces podemos simplemente sentarnos y cobrar regalías y no trabajar.
"¡Buena idea! Pero nunca sucederá, porque nunca vamos a retirarnos", declaró Dickinson de forma irónica de acuerdo con información de Consequence of sound.
La nueva declaración que el también piloto hizo, respalda lo dicho por su líder, el bajista Steve Harris quien comentó sobre el mismo tema tiempo atrás para el programa de radio Trunk Nation, que la banda no tiene planes inmediatos de retirarse, siempre y cuando todavía puedan estar físicamente bien para tocar.
Mientras tanto, Iron Maiden continuará con su gira Legacy of the Beast Tour la cual tiene contempladas nuevas fechas en este 2020 en Australia, Japón y Europa.
IRON MAIDEN will headline @downloadfest on Saturday June 13, and @belsonicbelfast on Monday June 15. These will be the only UK performances by the band in 2020. Maiden are currently on the U.S.A leg of their Legacy Of The Beast Tour which continues into Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile in October. Bruce comments "Next year we will play a number of countries and cities we have yet to visit on this incredible tour, so it is terrific to be able to accept the invitation to return to Download in 2020 and we will certainly go to town and add a few extra items to the show. This will be our seventh time headlining at Donington Park. It's home turf and we all really enjoy playing this Festival, the vibe from the crowd is always fantastic, and it’s great to be returning to Belfast, this time for a Festival date too.” Download - Sat 13th June http://irnmdn.co/download Belsonic – Monday 15th June http://irnmdn.co/belsonic #IronMaiden #LegacyOfTheBeastTour #BePartOfTheLegacy