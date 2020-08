Isaías volverá a ser huracán antes de llegar a Carolina del Norte y del Sur

Tropical Storm #Isaias Advisory 25A: Isaias Passing Well Offshore the Northeast Florida Coast. Forecast to Become a Hurricane Later Today. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc

Storm surge inundation of 3-5 ft above ground level is expected due to #Isaias between South Santee River, SC and Cape Fear, NC. 2-4 ft is expected for other parts of the NC and SC coasts, where Storm Surge Warnings and Watches are in effect. https://t.co/qYh7U2zvxq pic.twitter.com/D0zgXk5zD3