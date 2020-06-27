×
hace 1 hora
[Vida]

Jari Jones, modelo transgénero y lesbiana que participa en campaña de Calvin Klein

Por Grupo Zócalo

La modelo y actriz trangénero originaria de Nueva York se ha convertido en una de las caras de Calvin Klein

Foto: Especial
Estados Unidos.- Jari Jones es una modelo trangénero, negra y activista contra la gordofobia que recientemente se ha convertido en la nueva cara de Calvin Klein.

Jari ha participado en la serie de televisión Pose (Fx) y en producciones cinematográficas, entre ellas Adam, nació en la ciudad de Nueva York y comenzó su carrera como actor en el tatro y luego incursionó en la televisión y el cine.

También ha colaborado en producciones de Amazon y ha sido portada de los medios Allure, The New York Times, Nylon, Te Advocate y las revistas PAPER, Vogue y Teen Vogue.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you “Never” !!! . . There are these moments I heard about about that help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down , over and over again. . . There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don’t see yourself. . . I’ve been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments. . . So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine. . . It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed , made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed. . . I present this image ,myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration , of compassion , of love and gratitude. . . - Thank you to @ryanmcginleystudios and the @calvinklein family for a collaboration that will hopefully be a symbol of hope and love during these moments. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!! . . . . #calvinklein #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves #pride #bodydiversity #soho #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #billboard #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork #melanin #model #ad #sponsored

Una publicación compartida por Jari Jones (@iamjarijones) el



Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Clothing Is Political . . . . It is an honor to have been part of such a beautiful campaign with @elizsuzann , and though their journey is moving in a different direction for now , their message and their community will forever be apart of our fashion history. . . . . “Clothing is an expression that surpasses even some of my most profound verbal activism. It allows me to set a tone in a room before I even open my mouth. Sometimes it’s welcoming and warm. Sometimes it’s serious and rigid. And sometimes it’s intimidating and cold. And that’s okay; it’s on purpose. I want the world around to see me clearly because when I do open my mouth—when I do lead forward with an action—the experience of me is that much more invigorating, that much more bold. - Jari” . . Hair: @rawhairdontcare MUA / HAIR : @michael.elysian . . #transgender #trans #translivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #diversity #celebratemysize #voguerunway #honormycurves #curvy #bodydiversity #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #visiblyplussize #plussize #plusmodel #thick #plussizemodel #bodypositive #readytowear #transmodel #editorial #silk #newyork #elizabethsuzann #sustainablefashion #fashion

Una publicación compartida por Jari Jones (@iamjarijones) el



Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Subconscious disregard isn’t uncommon for me. Me ....The “ strong black girls , or the girls who got it together “ it’s easy to observe us and think to yourself ... she’s good , she’s strong , she’s got it , she can handle it , she can take it ..... and some times, that’s true, but most times she’s managing , just getting by, failing at keeping it together and because she’s not the one that’s checked up on, or given reassurance, or protected or being stuck up for or even given as much love as a “ weak or delicate person “....... she has to muster that strength up herself....that’s what actually creates her toughness, her thick skin.... “the lack of “ creates the strong girl. . I don’t like being tough all the time or strong, or hard or strict. But it’s no longer a choice it’s a requirement to survive. One act of weakness from a Black Girl results in harm , heartbreak and even death. . . Sometimes I wish to collapse into arms that aren’t mine, feel warmth that isn’t mine, be saved by a voice that isn’t mine. Thick skin is a lot to carry alone sometimes. . . I hope one day strong black girls can rest their armor, take down their own walls, wipe the Vaseline off their faces , put their earrings back on, take their hair out of those tight ass ponytails, heal their screaming voices..... one day I hope. . . . . #transgender #trans #translivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #diversity #marginalized #givebackourland #thisisamerica #honormycurves #blacklivesmatter #bodydiversity #effyourbeautystandards #curvemodel #influencer #visiblyplussize #plussize #plusmodel ##plussizemodel #bodypositive #mentalhealth #transmodel #revolution #pride #newyork #spirit #blackgirlhairstyles #black

Una publicación compartida por Jari Jones (@iamjarijones) el



Recientemente, Jari Jones se ha convertido en la cara de la casa de modas Calvin Klein en la campaña "Proud in my Calvins", en esta campaña, primera en la que participan modelos trangéneros en Kalvin Klein, también se encuentran el cantante y drag queen brasileño Pabllo Vittar; el youtuber transgénero Chella Man; el artista queer Gia Woods y el actor Tommy Dorfman; junto a 5 personas más seleccionadas.

Con información de El Debate


