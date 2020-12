Joven muere por Covid-19 después de dar a luz y despedirse de su bebé

Los Angeles, CA

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when diagnosed with COVID in Nov. Her labor was induced Nov 15, but she was unable to hold her son, b/c she couldn't breathe. She was placed on a ventilator, where she cried before dying from COVID https://t.co/fMn9fDbpIC pic.twitter.com/5Gyyh3V9EO