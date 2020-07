Julian Assange comparece por videoconferencia en tribunal de Londres

#Assangecase : Next administrative hearing confirmed for 14th August ahead of Spetember hearing at the Old Bailey

Along with media and other NGO observers, RSF has again been barred access from remotely monitoring today’s administrative hearing in the case of Julian Assange. This has very worrying implications for the resumption of his full extradition hearing in September. #FreeAssange https://t.co/hEu43spekT