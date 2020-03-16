×
[Espectáculos]

Kristofer Hivju da positivo a coronavirus

Por Grupo Zócalo

El actor compartió la noticia a través de sus redes sociales

Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- "¡Saludos desde Noruega! Lamento decir que hoy he dado positivo por Covid-19, el coronavirus. Mi familia y yo nos aislamos en casa todo el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado. Hay personas con mayor riesgo de que este virus pueda ser un diagnóstico devastador, por lo que les exhorto a que sean extremadamente cuidadosos", mencionó.

Además, lanzó unas recomendaciones para evitar el contagio.

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

"Lávense las manos, manténgase a 1.5 metros de distancia de los demás, vaya en cuarentena; simplemente hagan todo lo posible para detener la propagación del virus. Juntos podemos combatir este virus y evitar una crisis en nuestros hospitales. ¡Cuídate, mantén la distancia y mantente saludable! Siga las normas para mantenerse seguro y proteger no solo a usted mismo, sino a toda nuestra comunidad y especialmente a aquellos en riesgo, como los ancianos y las personas con afecciones preexistentes", agregó.

El actor noruego se une a una lista de estrellas que dieron positivo la semana pasada, incluidos Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko y más recientemente Idris Elba.



