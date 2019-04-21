×
hace 1 hora
[Internacional]

La advertencia de Trump a los demócratas para el 2020

Por Agencias

El mandatario manda mensajes a sus ‘odiadores’

Washington.- El presidente Donald Trump mantiene en Twitter sus reproches por haber sido parte de la investigación del fiscal especial Robert Mueller en torno a la intervención de Rusia en las elecciones de 2016, pero además lanzó una advertencia a los demócratas.

“Además de No Colusión, No Obstrucción, los demócratas radicales de izquierda no quieren legislar por el bien de la gente, solo investigar y perder el tiempo”, aseveró. “Esto le está costando a nuestro país grandemente, ¡y le costará a los demócratas un gran momento en el 2020!”

El mandatario republicano volvió a referirse como “haters” a quienes, según él, ayudaron a escribir el reporte de Mueller.

“Los odiadores de Trump y los demócratas enojados que escribieron el Informe Mueller están devastados por el hallazgo de No Colusión. ¡Solo fue un “trabajo exitoso” que nunca debió haberse permitido iniciar, en primer lugar!”, consideró.


Desde la semana pasada, el presidente Trump ha reaccionado en Twitter al reporte de Mueller, luego de que el fiscal general William Barr confirmara que no se encontró colusión del equipo de campaña del mandatario con los rusos, además de exonerar al mandatario por posible obstrucción de la justicia.

Con información de El Diario NY


