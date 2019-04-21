La advertencia de Trump a los demócratas para el 2020
El mandatario manda mensajes a sus ‘odiadores’
“Además de No Colusión, No Obstrucción, los demócratas radicales de izquierda no quieren legislar por el bien de la gente, solo investigar y perder el tiempo”, aseveró. “Esto le está costando a nuestro país grandemente, ¡y le costará a los demócratas un gran momento en el 2020!”
Despite No Collusion, No Obstruction, The Radical Left Democrats do not want to go on to Legislate for the good of the people, but only to Investigate and waste time. This is costing our Country greatly, and will cost the Dems big time in 2020!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 de abril de 2019
El mandatario republicano volvió a referirse como “haters” a quienes, según él, ayudaron a escribir el reporte de Mueller.
“Los odiadores de Trump y los demócratas enojados que escribieron el Informe Mueller están devastados por el hallazgo de No Colusión. ¡Solo fue un “trabajo exitoso” que nunca debió haberse permitido iniciar, en primer lugar!”, consideró.
The Trump Haters and Angry Democrats who wrote the Mueller Report were devastated by the No Collusion finding! Nothing but a total “hit job” which should never have been allowed to start in the first place!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 de abril de 2019
Desde la semana pasada, el presidente Trump ha reaccionado en Twitter al reporte de Mueller, luego de que el fiscal general William Barr confirmara que no se encontró colusión del equipo de campaña del mandatario con los rusos, además de exonerar al mandatario por posible obstrucción de la justicia.
Con información de El Diario NY
