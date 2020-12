La estrella del patinaje, Yuzuru Hanyu, se corona en su regreso a la competición en Japón

Hanyu Yuzuru regains his Japanese national #figureskating title in great style in Nagano, ahead of Uno Shoma and Kagiyama Yuma. @Japan_Olympic | @skatingjapan https://t.co/yA6O60xMG3

"Even though I have been training alone, there were a lot of people supporting me. Today I felt at ease."



Reaction from Hanyu Yuzuru after winning his fifth Japanese national figure skating in Nagano.



