[Viral]

La historia de la imagen ‘emo’ que se popularizó en 2006: su autora ahora trabaja para Marvel

Por Grupo Zócalo

La autora del dibujo por fin sale a la luz

La historia de la imagen ‘emo’ que se popularizó en 2006: su autora ahora trabaja para Marvel
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Todos aquellos que navegaban por internet en 2008 recordarán un dibujo que mostraba a una pareja "emo" abrazándose y que inundó todas las redes sociales de aquella época, incluyendo Windows Live Messenger y Fotolog.

Más de 12 años después de su viralización, la autora del dibujo por fin sale a la luz: Se trata de Irene Strychalski, quien se sorprendió ya que apenas se dio cuenta de la popularidad de su ilustración en en Latinoamérica.

A través de su Instagram, la dibujante no dudó en compartir su sentir al respecto y hablar un poco más de su creación.

"Tenía unos 16 años cuando la dibujé, éramos todos muy jóvenes y nadie sabía realmente cómo funcionaba la autoría. Internet era como el salvaje oeste. De hecho mucha gente me ha mencionado ahora para pedir perdón por haber usado ese dibujo sin permiso durante aquellos años. Sería muy diferente si ocurriese en la actualidad, pero pasó hace tanto tiempo que no puedo estar molesta por eso", mencionó.


Tras la viralización, la artista prometió aprender a hablar español para su gran cantidad de nuevos seguidores y, segundo, hacer una tradición de volver a dibujar a la pareja cada año.

Hey everyone, it has recently come to my attention that a VERY old drawing of mine which apparently got popular on the Spanish-speaking internet has resurfaced. Someone suggested that I post the original here... so here's some glorious high school artwork from 2006! It seems to have brought about a trove of new followers, so thank you all for your support!! Gracias por el apoyo I do plan to redraw this piece soon. Hopefully it will be something everyone likes. Maybe I will make it a tradition to redraw it every few years, even. P.S. If you're new here, I mostly post work for my fantasy comic Fiendish, as well as occasional commissions, and monthly fanart for my patreons. Cheers, and welcome P. P. S. I am so going to learn Spanish now. #emo #emolove #anime #cute #chibi #drawing #olddrawings #doodle #love #cuddle #amor #hug #hugz #goth #punk #illustration #reniedraws #instaart #artofinstagram

Por ahora, tenemos la versión 2020, que muestra una versión más adolescente de sus queridos personajes.

Here is the redraw of the hugs illustration, as promised! I remember seeing an edit that gave the girl dark hair and a pink shirt, so I made a version with those colors too (second image). And as requested, I've also made these into wallpapers. I wanted to make sure the image quality was nice, so I put it up on my digital store- but rest assured that it's free to download (or pay what you like). You can find a link to that through my main website. Thanks to everyone for continuing to blow up my Instagram, haha. I really hope everyone likes this new iteration! #drawing #hugs #hug #cute #sketch #illustration #kids #manga #comics #redhead #cuddle #chibi #goth #emo #couple #squish #love #amour #sweet #artofinstagram #instaart

Irene Strychalski estudió en la Savannah College of Art and Design (Georgia, Estados Unidos) y se especializó en animación y arte secuencial.

Actualmente trabaja en Marvel, animando algunas de sus producciones e ilustrando cómics como Deadpool, Gweenpool o Marvel Rising; sin embargo, su verdadero sueño es publicar su propio cómic.



I'll never change my dedication to my craft. Art and storytelling is what has carried me this far. It has brought me success and happiness and amazingly talented friends; it has shown me the world and shown me worlds beyond this reality. It has been with me through thick and thin, rich and poor, and has given me something greater than myself to wake up and fight for every day. Yes comics people can seem weird to non-creatives; but I didn't care when I was getting laughed at in grade school, and I don't care now. I'm on a mission. Walk with me and I'll never forget you. Or you can hate on me for having a real dream. #comics #art #artist #drawing #creative #motivational #lookhowlongmyhairis #hairdown #longhair #redhead #selfie #makeup #artistsofinstagram

Información por Telediario


