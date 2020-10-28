La millonaria fiesta sin Covid de Kim Kasdashian que se convirtió en meme

Escuchar Nota

y estás acostumbrada a celebrar fiestas dignas de figurar en los libros de historia, la cosa se pone difícil a la hora de sorprender a tus allegados.Es por eso queque había alquilado para la ocasión con el fin de festejar su cumpleaños dejando a un lado al coronavirus. Así lo explicó ella misma en un post: “Antes de la Covid, no creo que ninguno de nosotros apreciara realmente el simple lujo que era poder viajar y estar junto a familiares y amigos en un entorno seguro. Después de 2 semanas de múltiples exámenes de salud y pedir a todos que se pusieran en cuarentena, sorprendí a mi círculo íntimo más cercano con un viaje a una isla privada donde podíamos fingir que las cosas eran normales solo por un breve momento”.: "Después de dos semanas de múltiples exámenes de salud y pedir a todos que se pusieran en cuarentena, sorprendí a mi círculo íntimo más cercano con un viaje a una isla privada donde podíamos fingir que las cosas eran normales solo por un breve momento"., y esto despertó críticas en el mundo virtual.de Kim K.