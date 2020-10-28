La millonaria fiesta sin Covid de Kim Kasdashian que se convirtió en meme
La fiesta privada repleta de lujos se realizó en una isla y solo se tenía acceso a ella previa prueba negativa de Covid
Es por eso que Kim alquiló un avión en el que, sin revelar el destino, trasladó a sus 30 amigos y familiares más allegados a una isla privada que había alquilado para la ocasión con el fin de festejar su cumpleaños dejando a un lado al coronavirus. Así lo explicó ella misma en un post: “Antes de la Covid, no creo que ninguno de nosotros apreciara realmente el simple lujo que era poder viajar y estar junto a familiares y amigos en un entorno seguro. Después de 2 semanas de múltiples exámenes de salud y pedir a todos que se pusieran en cuarentena, sorprendí a mi círculo íntimo más cercano con un viaje a una isla privada donde podíamos fingir que las cosas eran normales solo por un breve momento”.
La empresaria y esposa de Kanye West contó en Instagram y Twitter cómo fue el exclusivo festejo de sus cuatro décadas: "Después de dos semanas de múltiples exámenes de salud y pedir a todos que se pusieran en cuarentena, sorprendí a mi círculo íntimo más cercano con un viaje a una isla privada donde podíamos fingir que las cosas eran normales solo por un breve momento".
Luego compartió una serie de postales del paradisíaco lugar donde se llevó a cabo la celebración, y esto despertó críticas en el mundo virtual.
40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40
Y así fue como usuarios de redes sociales convirtieron en meme la lujosa fiesta de Kim K.
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/vnPntHsKB8— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 27, 2020
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/oeI11x0JVU— rachel miller (@the_rewm) October 27, 2020
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/jLmO3e94iW— The Hunger Games (@TheHungerGames) October 28, 2020
After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/GE9CE4ptfu— rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 27, 2020