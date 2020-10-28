×
La millonaria fiesta sin Covid de Kim Kasdashian que se convirtió en meme

Por Grupo Zócalo

La fiesta privada repleta de lujos se realizó en una isla y solo se tenía acceso a ella previa prueba negativa de Covid

Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Si eres Kim Kardashian, tienes acceso a todos los lujos, cumples 40 en plena pandemia y estás acostumbrada a celebrar fiestas dignas de figurar en los libros de historia, la cosa se pone difícil a la hora de sorprender a tus allegados.

Es por eso que Kim alquiló un avión en el que, sin revelar el destino, trasladó a sus 30 amigos y familiares más allegados a una isla privada que había alquilado para la ocasión con el fin de festejar su cumpleaños dejando a un lado al coronavirus. Así lo explicó ella misma en un post: “Antes de la Covid, no creo que ninguno de nosotros apreciara realmente el simple lujo que era poder viajar y estar junto a familiares y amigos en un entorno seguro. Después de 2 semanas de múltiples exámenes de salud y pedir a todos que se pusieran en cuarentena, sorprendí a mi círculo íntimo más cercano con un viaje a una isla privada donde podíamos fingir que las cosas eran normales solo por un breve momento”.

La empresaria y esposa de Kanye West contó en Instagram y Twitter cómo fue el exclusivo festejo de sus cuatro décadas: "Después de dos semanas de múltiples exámenes de salud y pedir a todos que se pusieran en cuarentena, sorprendí a mi círculo íntimo más cercano con un viaje a una isla privada donde podíamos fingir que las cosas eran normales solo por un breve momento".

Luego compartió una serie de postales del paradisíaco lugar donde se llevó a cabo la celebración, y esto despertó críticas en el mundo virtual.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40

Y así fue como usuarios de redes sociales convirtieron en meme la lujosa fiesta de Kim K.










Dice Kanye que su ‘destino es ser líder del mundo libre’

Dice Kanye que su ‘destino es ser líder del mundo libre’

La mujer que convirtió su sexualidad en su profesión: Kim Kardashian cumple 40 cumpleaños

La mujer que convirtió su sexualidad en su profesión: Kim Kardashian cumple 40 cumpleaños

