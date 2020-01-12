×
‘La Roca’ lanzará serie cómica sobre su niñez

Por Notimex

El actor también producirá el programa que llevará por nombre Young Rock

‘La Roca’ lanzará serie cómica sobre su niñez
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- El actor estadounidense Dwayne Johnson producirá y estelarizará una serie cómica de televisión inspirada en su infancia, la cual llevará por nombre The Young Rock.

El protagonista de San Andrés trabajará con la guionista y productora de televisión Nahnatchka Khan, quien ya ha escrito el primer episodio de la comedia, en conjunto con Jeff Chiang, en el cual se narrarán los “años formativos” del también exluchador.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

For the first time ever I’m bringing you along with me to experience my insanely unbelievable childhood, teenage years and adolescence. My close friends refer to me as the big, brown tattooed Forrest Gump because of everyone and everything that has weaved in and out of my surreal life. I’ve seen it all my friends - success, failure, homelessness, evictions, suicide attempts, arrests, hard times, good times, low times, high times. And all this shit happened to me by the time I turned 21 This is a show about my young life. And the lessons I learned. The good, the bad, the ugly but ALWAYS FUNNY Excited to bring you on this journey of taking a look at my past life, thru the lens of what the future holds. And who knows what that might be. @nbc @sevenbucksprod #fiercebabyproductions #YOUNGROCK Coming soon!

Una publicación compartida por therock (@therock) el



Los 11 episodios de la primera temporada serán producidos por Seven Bucks Productions, propiedad de Jhonson, junto con Dany e Hiram García y Brian Gewirtz. Jennifer Carreras de Khan´s Fierce Baby Productions también será productora ejecutiva, mientras que Universal Television, donde Khan está bajo un acuerdo general, servirá como estudio.

No es la primera vez que Dwayne Johnson protagoniza una serie de televisión, en el pasado llevó el primer crédito en Ballers. Actualmente es presentador de The Titan Games y el largometraje Jumanji: The next level, continúa con su éxito en taquilla, donde ya ha registrado 600 millones de dólares alrededor del mundo.





