Lady Gaga anuncia concierto benéfico contra coronavirus

We’re excited to announce One World: #TogetherAtHome , a global broadcast on April 18, curated in collaboration with @LadyGaga and featuring your favorite artists and comedians — all in support of the @WHO and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. (1/7) pic.twitter.com/ZspKXtmd2V

"Now we’re working with @ladygaga & @GlblCtzn to take this concept and make it even bigger, through the “One World: #TogetherAtHome virtual global special on Saturday, the 18th of April. I’d like to thank them for their partnership and leadership"-@DrTedros #COVID19