Las Kardashian se despiden de la TV tras 14 años al aire

"Es con pesar en nuestros corazones que hemos hecho la difícil decisión como familia de decir adiós a Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



"Después de 14 años, 20 temporadas, cientos de episodios y numerosos shows spin-off, estamos más que agradecidas con todos ustedes, que nos vieron durante todos estos años, a través de los buenos tiempos, los malos, la felicidad, las lágrimas, las muchas relaciones y los niños. Siempre apreciaremos los maravillosos recuerdos y las incontables personas que conocimos", escribió la esposa del rapero Kanye West.



"El show de las Kardashian no va de una familia excéntrica que vive convencionalmente. Es sobre mujeres desesperadas que escalan los márgenes de la fama", escribió The New York Times en una reseña de 2015.



"Este show nos hizo quienes somos y estaré en deuda eterna con aquellos que jugaron un rol en la construcción de nuestras carreras, transformando nuestras vidas para siempre", publicó Kim.



