LeBron rompe el silencio tras la muerte de Kobe Bryant: ‘estoy devastado’

Por Grupo Zócalo

LeBron James comenzó su mensaje recalcando que no estaba listo para compartir sus sentimientos sobre la muerte de Kobe Bryant

Foto: Especial
Estados Unidos.- Por medio de un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram, LeBron James, estrella de los Lakers de Los Ángeles, rompió el silencio tras la muerte de Kobe Bryant en un accidente de helicóptero junto a otras ocho personas, incluida la hija de la leyenda de la NBA.

‘El Rey’, quien compartió varias fotos con Bryant, comenzó su mensaje recalcando que no estaba listo para compartir sus sentimientos sobre el hecho, “pero aquí voy”.

“Estoy sentado aquí tratando de escribir algo para esta publicación, pero cada vez que lo intento, ¡empiezo a llorar de nuevo solo pensando en ti, la sobrina Gigi y la amistad / vínculo / hermandad que tuvimos! Literalmente escuché tu voz el domingo por la mañana antes de dejar Philly (Filadelfia) para regresar a Los Ángeles. No pensé ni un poco en un millón de años que sería la última conversación que tendríamos. ¡Estoy desconsolado y devastado, mi hermano!”, señaló

I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life

“Hombre, te amo, hermano mayor. Mi corazón está con Vanessa y los niños. ¡Te prometo que continuaré con tu legado! ¡Significas mucho para todos nosotros, especialmente para la #NaciónLaker, y es mi responsabilidad poner esto en mi espalda y seguir así! ¡Por favor, dame la fuerza desde el cielo y cuídame! ¡Nos tenemos aquí! ¡Hay mucho más que quiero decir, pero no puedo hacerlo ahora porque no puedo superarlo! ¡Hasta que nos volvamos a ver, hermano!”, escribió la estrella de los Lakers.

Según información de The Athletic, James y Bryant tuvieron una última llamada telefónica el sábado por la noche, luego de que ‘El Rey’ pasara a Bryant en la lista de anotadores de todos los tiempos de la NBA.

Bryant envió su último mensaje en redes sociales elogiando a LeBron James: “continúa avanzando el juego @KingJames. Respeto mucho a mi hermano”.



Con información de López-Dóriga Digital




