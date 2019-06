Lewis Hamilton conquista el GP de Francia

A 50th 1-2 for @MercedesAMGF1 in F1 @LewisHamilton secures the victory in France @ValtteriBottas holds on for P2 ahead of a charging @Charles_Leclerc #F1 #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/JhxOT0s4lf

UPDATED DRIVER STANDINGS: ROUND 8



A commanding lead at the top for @LewisHamilton



And this is his highest points total ever after eight races



Record-setting pace from the five-time champion in more ways than one#F1 #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/BmAmlFDRbO