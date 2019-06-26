Lexi Rabe denuncia acoso de fans

La pequeña actriz Lexi Rabe, quien interpreta a “Morgan Stark”, hija de “Tony Stark” y “Pepper Pots” en la película Avengers: Endgame enfrenta situaciones de acoso por parte de fans de la saga.En un video publicado en redes sociales, la actriz de siete años mencionó que ha sufrido ese tipo de comportamientos y pidió a las personas que dejen de acosarla, “Por favor no me molesten”, señaló la pequeña actriz.Lexi Rabe, quien también participó en la película Godzilla King of the Monsters (2017) con Millie Bobby Brown, terminó su mensaje con la frase: “Los amo tres mil”, la misma que utiliza en la película para decirle a “Tony Stark” que lo quiere.En el texto que acompaña el audiovisual, su madre, Jessica, denunció que su hija es víctima de acoso “y este tipo de cosas es lo que hace que las estrellas nunca quieran salir de casa o conocer a gente”.En ese sentido, pidió a los fans de Avengers e internautas que “guarden sus opiniones para que Lexi pueda crecer en un mundo libre, es una persona normal, es una niña”.Refirió que la mayoría de las veces se detienen a dar autógrafos a las personas que se les acercan; sin embargo, hay días en los que tienen prisa y están estresados por llegar a tiempo a algún lugar “como todo el mundo”.“Lamento si nos ven de esta forma, ¡pero así es la vida! Si nos piden un autógrafo la mayoría de las veces decimos que sí”, indicó Jessica quien destacó la importancia de la educación de los padres.“Les damos a nuestros hijos muchas reglas y límites, pero también denles libertad de aprender de sus propios errores. Nadie estaría en un set de grabación si no se portara bien. Así que, si nos ven en público y crees que tienes derecho a juzgarnos, espera”, refirió.Indicó que "lo que haces con tus hijos puede funcionarte y lo que yo hago con los míos me funciona a mí. Mis hijos me quieren y me respetan, aunque se porten mal a veces. ¡Gracias! Jessica".