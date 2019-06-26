Lexi Rabe denuncia acoso de fans
La pequeña que dio vida a Morgan Stark pide mediante un video que ya no la molesten
En un video publicado en redes sociales, la actriz de siete años mencionó que ha sufrido ese tipo de comportamientos y pidió a las personas que dejen de acosarla, “Por favor no me molesten”, señaló la pequeña actriz.
Lexi Rabe, quien también participó en la película Godzilla King of the Monsters (2017) con Millie Bobby Brown, terminó su mensaje con la frase: “Los amo tres mil”, la misma que utiliza en la película para decirle a “Tony Stark” que lo quiere.
En el texto que acompaña el audiovisual, su madre, Jessica, denunció que su hija es víctima de acoso “y este tipo de cosas es lo que hace que las estrellas nunca quieran salir de casa o conocer a gente”.
En ese sentido, pidió a los fans de Avengers e internautas que “guarden sus opiniones para que Lexi pueda crecer en un mundo libre, es una persona normal, es una niña”.
Refirió que la mayoría de las veces se detienen a dar autógrafos a las personas que se les acercan; sin embargo, hay días en los que tienen prisa y están estresados por llegar a tiempo a algún lugar “como todo el mundo”.
“Lamento si nos ven de esta forma, ¡pero así es la vida! Si nos piden un autógrafo la mayoría de las veces decimos que sí”, indicó Jessica quien destacó la importancia de la educación de los padres.
“Les damos a nuestros hijos muchas reglas y límites, pero también denles libertad de aprender de sus propios errores. Nadie estaría en un set de grabación si no se portara bien. Así que, si nos ven en público y crees que tienes derecho a juzgarnos, espera”, refirió.
Indicó que "lo que haces con tus hijos puede funcionarte y lo que yo hago con los míos me funciona a mí. Mis hijos me quieren y me respetan, aunque se porten mal a veces. ¡Gracias! Jessica".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!
The Rook, un thriller sobrenatural
Sarah Kohan comparte meme de su recién nacido
Lexi Rabe denuncia acoso de fans
Hollywood va a la segura por la taquilla
Apolítico
Los clavados de la militarizada