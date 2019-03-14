×
hace cerca de 36 minutos
[Europa League]

Llega Nápoles a Cuartos de Europa League

Por Agencia Reforma

El Salzburgo alemán se impuso 3-1 a los italianos, que avanzaron gracias al 3-0 favorable en la ida que dejó el global 4-3

Llega Nápoles a Cuartos de Europa League
Ciudad de México.- El Nápoles batalló, pero a final de cuentas se metió a los Cuartos de Final de la Europa League.

El Salzburgo alemán se impuso 3-1 a los italianos, que avanzaron gracias al 3-0 favorable en la ida que dejó el global 4-3 a su favor.

Moanes Dabbur (25'), Fredrik Gulbrandsen (65') y Christoph Leitgeb (92') marcaron los goles del Salzburgo. Por los napolitanos había abierto la cuenta Arkadiusz Milik (14').






