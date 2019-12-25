×
Madonna explica motivos de la cancelación de su último concierto

Por Notimex

En un video, la cantante lamentó no haber podido cumplir con el espectáculo

Ciudad de México.- La cantante estadounidense Madonna canceló el último "show" de su gira Madame X en Miami, debido a los fuertes dolores que sufre tras haberse lesionado hace un par de meses.

“Tengo que aceptar que no hay vergüenza en ser humano y tener que presionar el botón de pausa”, escribió en redes sociales la sexagenaria, quien, por medio de un video, explicó a sus seguidores que sintió mucho dolor durante los últimos "shows" en vivo.

“Mientras subía la escalera para cantar ‘Batuka’, el sábado pasado por la noche en Miami, estaba llorando por el dolor de mis heridas, lo que ha sido indescriptible en los últimos días”, señaló la intérprete, “con cada canción que cantaba, rezaba una oración para que llegara a la siguiente y terminara el espectáculo. Mis oraciones fueron respondidas, y lo logré”.

“Me considero una guerrera, nunca renuncio, nunca me rindo, sin embargo, esta vez tengo que escuchar a mi cuerpo y aceptar que mi dolor es una advertencia. Quiero decir lo mucho que lo siento por todos mis fanáticos al tener que cancelar mi show”, continuó la publicación.


Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it. I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears. They have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button.............. I thank you all for your understanding, love and support. As the Words to Batuka go........... It’s a Long Road..........Lord Have Mercy. Things have got to change. And they will because MADAME . is a fighter!! Happy Holidays to Everyone #madamextheatre #thefillmoremiamibeach @orquestra.batukadeiras.pt

Una publicación compartida por Madonna (@madonna) el



Madonna canceló su presentación del 22 de diciembre en Miami, para atenderse en el hospital con escaneos, radiografías y ultrasonidos, por lo que su médico le advirtió que deberá descansar si no quiere provocar daños irreversibles a su cuerpo.

A finales de noviembre, la intérprete de Material Girl, pospuso tres presentaciones por la misma lesión, de la cual se ha reservado los detalles, sin embargo, continuó días después con sus conciertos



