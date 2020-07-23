Madre de 51 años se convirtió en vientre de alquiler de su hija
Se trata de Julie Loving, una mujer que ya rebasa las cinco décadas y decidió ayudar a cumplir el sueño de su hija de 29, Breanna Lockwood.
De acuerdo con información de Insider, la chica se realizó más de 400 tratamientos, congeló poco más de 19 embriones, tuvo operaciones e incluso dos abortos, hasta que encontró la solución en su familia.
As Breanna’s mom and soon to be “Grammy” I wanted share some of my feelings on Breanna and my journey so far. When I think back to my pregnancies with my own children, I can’t help to laugh in disbelief at how much I took for granted. Once the pregnancy test came back positive.. I knew I was having a baby. The months leading up to delivery were carefree. But the last 3 years have been a gut-wrenching exposure to what women struggling with infertility issues deal with daily and how often they hide the emotional despair and pain from others. Now each day is taken with gratitude as this journey moves onward and each day the hope continues to build. I have frequently had people ask me why I offered to carry Breanna and Aaron’s baby, and I wish I could express something other than simple words to describe how I feel. The love of a mother holding her sick or injured child in her arms, she would do anything to make them feel better or take away the pain. The love of a mother feels the pain of their children when she can see sadness in their eyes instead of happiness. In the past few years, I saw my daughter’s beautiful eyes begin to fill with despair and pain as her dreams of being a mother seemed to slowly slip away from her and I knew I could help if she wanted me to. I will never forget the devastating emotional pain I experienced when I was with Breanna and she was told she lost the twins. The memory of that event is a constant haunting reminder and overwhelming fear that I could lose this baby inside me. Each kick I feel is a welcome assurance that the baby is continuing to thrive and grow. I am thankful she is an active little one as when too much time goes by without me feeling her, the concerns start to creep back in. Every week that goes by and every day that we get closer to me bringing my daughters child into this world, helps me think of positive things ahead. Each day that passes, my heart is filled with joy when I see Breanna’s eyes beginning to sparkle again and that is the light that keeps me going being a mother
Breanna quería ser madre, y fue su mamá quien de forma peculiar le dará esta oportunidad, pues ella se convertirá en el vientre subrogado o coloquialmente “vientre de alquiler”.
Así comenzó la historia de amor y valentía entre madre e hija
Breanna padece de problemas de infertilidad, por lo que estuvo en constante tratamiento para intentar remediar esta situación delicada.
Originarias de Chicago, estas mujeres comparten su historia en redes sociales, donde cuentan las experiencias que viven en medio de este embarazo poco usual.
Lockwood se casó con Adam en 2016, a los pocos meses comenzaron a intentar tener un bebé, pero notaron que esto se complicaba cada vez más.
you ladies heard it first! but announced today on our personal page. This was a big step for me. Thinking and praying for each and every one of you! They say, “It takes a village to raise a child”, but for some it can take a village to HAVE a childWe are happy to announce, finally,BABY LOCKWOOD IS ON THE WAY! Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of scienceBaby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle’s carrier is quite a special one. MY MOM.⠀My mom will be carrying and delivering our baby!The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild, Aaron and my biological child, as a gestational carrier!Aaron and I had our reproductive DNA taken, fertilized, tested, and frozen via IVF, as my mom breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift. Defying the odds at 51 years old, she’s pushing reproductive science out of the box, as ONE of only a handful of surrogates NATIONWIDE to deliver their grandchild via gestational surrogacy!⠀The trials and tribulations of infertility was undoubtedly the hardest venture we have had to face in our lives. In short that included...⠀1311 days⠀476 injections⠀ 64 blood draws surgical procedures3 rounds of harvesting eggs19 frozen embryos 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers total⠀ 4 failed embryo transfers singleton miscarriage1 twin miscarriage1 ectopic pregnancy Countless tearsSharing this adventure with my mom has been the most unique and amazing experience. Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of “you would do anything for your kids”, and if i can even be half of the mother she is, I know i’m doing something rightI want to give a special thanks to Dr. Kaplan with @fertilitycentersofillinois for his compassion and care in this field.⠀Baby Lockwood we can’t wait to meet youSee you in November!
Madre de 51 años se convirtió en vientre de alquiler de su hija
