Manny Pacquiao se graduó a sus 40 años de la Universidad
‘Nunca es demasiado tarde para soñar sueños más grandes’
A través de sus redes sociales, el pugilista compartió este logro con todos sus fans, presumiendo sus fotos con toga y birrete y disfrutando, a sus 40 años de edad, de este logro en compañía de su familia.
Let us engrave this in our hearts: It is never too late to dream bigger dreams. It is never too late to accomplish our dreams. LIVE YOUR PASSION, not just for yourself, but for your family and for our country. I am grateful to the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) of the Philippine Councilors League-Legislative Academy (PCCLA) which gives chance to qualified Filipinos to attain College degree/diploma- Filipinos who wish to complete college through informal education. The enriching learning program was in partnership with the University of Makati College of Continuing, Advanced and Professional Studies, the Development Academy of the Philippines, and the Philippine Society for Public Administration. I will always remember the key lessons that I learned and the insights that I gained from all of you! I will always cherish the excitement that I experienced during the entire learning process leading to the exit conference, the final requirement that I needed to complete in order to earn a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration. I am excited to receive my diploma and display it on the wall. I dedicate this to my very beautiful and very supportive wife, Jinkee, and to our amazing children, Jimuel, Michael, Princess, Queenie, and Israel. I will also show this diploma to my Mommy Dionisia, my Dad, and my siblings and remind them of God’s faithfulness. Among my achievements, this will be the most meaningful. Let this victory outside the boxing ring serve as an inspiration for people who are struggling to fight, to rise above adversity, to conquer and to embrace life and all its difficulties. Emmanuel D. Pacquiao Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration Class of 2019, University of Makati
La publicación iba acompañada de un mensaje para motivar a sus fans a conseguir sus metas, cuales quiera que sean, sin importar la edad.
“Grabemos esto en nuestros corazones: Nunca es muy tarde para soñar. Nunca es muy tarde para cumplir nuestros sueños. Vive tu pasión, no solo por ti mismo, sino para tu familia y para nuestro nación”, escribió ‘Pac-Man’ en sus redes sociales.
Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration pic.twitter.com/p5UwnpbP65
Pacquiao, ahora con su carrera terminada tiene pensando seguir una maestría. En 2015, se postuló para el Senado de Filipinas, resultando elegido en los comicios celebrados el 9 de mayo de 2016. Hasta el día de hoy sigue ejerciendo ese cargo y continúa superándose con la intención de conseguir su objetivo más ambicioso: convertirse en el presidente de su país.
Dream it. Believe it. Achieve it. pic.twitter.com/LxCd38aqkt— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) 10 de diciembre de 2019
La última pelea de Manny Pacquiao fue ante el estadounidense Keith Thurman en julio de este año. El filipino salió victorioso y ganó el título super de la AMB de peso wélter. Ya anunció que en 2020 volverá al ring.
Con información de El Diario NY
