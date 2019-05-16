Más de mil 500 migrantes se entregan en frontera sonorense
Los hechos se registraron en la frontera entre Sonora y Yuma
Una videograbación, difundida por redes sociales, muestra a las personas que cruzan las barreras para vehículos que se encuentran en dicho cauce natural.
En ese terreno, el río se encuentra seco y sólo existen matorrales, lo que aprovechan los migrantes para cruzar. La mayoría de estas personas proceden de Centroamérica.
La oficina de Protección Fronteriza en Arizona mencionó que continúa la crisis humanitaria en la región, donde es peligroso el paso de migrantes debido a diversas circunstancias.
Over the last 4 days #YumaSector Border Patrol agents have apprehended over 1500 illegal aliens, more than half of whom were children from Central America. @CBP #NationalSecurity #SouthwestBorder pic.twitter.com/5om4WjwyWF— CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) 15 de mayo de 2019
