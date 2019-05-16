×
Más de mil 500 migrantes se entregan en frontera sonorense

Por Agencias

Los hechos se registraron en la frontera entre Sonora y Yuma

Foto: Captura de video
Sonora.- Durante cuatro días, más de mil 500 migrantes, más de la mitad niños, se han entregado a oficiales de la Patrulla Fronteriza en Arizona en la frontera del río Colorado entre Sonora y Yuma.

Una videograbación, difundida por redes sociales, muestra a las personas que cruzan las barreras para vehículos que se encuentran en dicho cauce natural.

En ese terreno, el río se encuentra seco y sólo existen matorrales, lo que aprovechan los migrantes para cruzar. La mayoría de estas personas proceden de Centroamérica.

La oficina de Protección Fronteriza en Arizona mencionó que continúa la crisis humanitaria en la región, donde es peligroso el paso de migrantes debido a diversas circunstancias.






