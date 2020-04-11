×
Matthew McConaughey y Camila Alves donan equipo para combatir Covid-19

Por Grupo Zócalo

Matthew McConaughey y la modelo Camila Alves, quienes se encuentran casados desde 2012, realizaron una donación de 80 mil máscar

Matthew McConaughey y Camila Alves donan equipo para combatir Covid-19
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- El actor Matthew McConaughey y la modelo Camila Alves, quienes se encuentran casados desde 2012, realizaron una donación de 80 mil máscaras para la protección de médicos, bomberos y policías, quienes se encuentran haciendo frente a la emergencia sanitaria por Covid-19.

Fue a través de redes sociales que Alves publicó un video en donde se le observa al lado del actor mientras entregan cajas con la leyenda BStrong, organización a la que se unieron para ayudar a los socorristas.

“Nuestra misión es proteger a quienes nos protegen, proporcionando a los trabajadores de la salud, bomberos, policías y otros. Nos apasiona ayudar a los socorristas de nuestra ciudad natal Austin, Texas, Luisiana y en todo el país, mientras combatimos esta pandemia nacional”, publicó Camila, en tanto que recalcó que tanto ella como Matthew pasaron varias semanas investigando cuál sería la organización correcta para ayudar.

Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus. Matthew and I, our friends Bill and Tracey Marshall have teamed up with the organization #BStrong. We are passionate about helping first responders from our hometown Austin - Texas, Louisiana and nationwide as we combat this national pandemic. #thisisacrisis We will not go quietly. We will #BStrong I am only sharing this in case if you all want to help as well it took me over 2 weeks of research to find the right organization and the work they doing so I wanted to share with you in case if it can inspire you as well to help, or inspire you to pick a lane to help others whatever that lane is even if your lane is helping your neighbor, calling people, emotional support, donations, volunteer ...pick a lane and do it well! Stay strong this too shall pass... @officiallymcconaughey and I will be working with @bethennyfrankel, @globalempowermentmission, Bill and Tracey Marshall, @theellenshow, @billyjoel and many more on this amazing initiative - if you would like to help please see the link in my bio.

“Sea cual sea esa forma, incluso si es ayudando a su vecino, llamando a personas, con apoyo emocional, donaciones, voluntariado... ¡elija una forma y hágalo bien! Manténganse fuertes, esto también pasará”, añadió en su mensaje Alves.

Por su parte, Matthew replicó el mensaje de su esposa en redes sociales, en las que también aprovechó para ser eco de lo publicado por el ejecutivo Michael Rapino, quien invitó a apoyar a la música en estos momentos de incertidumbre a través de la fundación Crew Nation, a la que en fechas recientes también se sumó la agrupación Twenty One Pilots.


