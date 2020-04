Médico muere en los brazos de su esposo tras atender a contagiados

Dr. Frank Gabrin, a New Jersey ER doctor, has died in his New York City apartment just one week after he noticed coronavirus symptoms, his family and colleagues told @NBCNews . https://t.co/QFfzfz2hDS pic.twitter.com/EsfJuK6sB6

I was sad to hear of the passing Tuesday of a medical hero, Dr. Frank Gabrin, due to #covid19.



Dr. Gabrin worked to treat patients at East Orange General Hospital despite the risks. We owe him and all our medical heroes a tremendous debt during this crisis.#stayhomestaysafe pic.twitter.com/rqGLKd2U1o