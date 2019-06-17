×
[Internacional]

México está haciendo un buen trabajo para detener a migrantes: Trump

Por Notimex

El presidente reconoció el esfuerzo del gobierno para disminuir el flujo migratorio antes que arriben a la frontera

Foto: Especial
Estados Unidos.- El presidente Donald Trump afirmó que México está haciendo un buen trabajo por detener a migrantes antes que logren llegar a la frontera con Estados Unidos.

"México, usando sus fuertes leyes de inmigración, está haciendo un muy buen trabajo de detener a la gente mucho antes de llegar a nuestra frontera sur".

A través de Twitter, el mandatario también dijo ICE comenzará el proceso para regresar a millones de indocumentados de su país.






