México está haciendo un buen trabajo para detener a migrantes: Trump
El presidente reconoció el esfuerzo del gobierno para disminuir el flujo migratorio antes que arriben a la frontera
"México, usando sus fuertes leyes de inmigración, está haciendo un muy buen trabajo de detener a la gente mucho antes de llegar a nuestra frontera sur".
A través de Twitter, el mandatario también dijo ICE comenzará el proceso para regresar a millones de indocumentados de su país.
Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 de junio de 2019
