hace cerca de 45 minutos
[Internacional]

Mi mente se niega a aceptar que se han ido: Vanessa Bryant se desahoga

Por Grupo Zócalo

La viuda de la Kobe Bryant escribió un mensaje a través de Instagram

Mi mente se niega a aceptar que se han ido: Vanessa Bryant se desahoga
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Vanessa Bryant expresó el lunes en las redes sociales su pesar e ira por la muerte de su marido Kobe Bryant, su hija Gigi y otras siete personas en un accidente de helicóptero ocurrido el mes pasado.

“Mi mente se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se han ido. Es como si tratara de procesar que Kobe se ha ido, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi jamás volverá a mí. Eso se siente mal. ¿Por qué debería ser capaz de despertarme otro día cuando mi niñita no tiene esa oportunidad? Estoy muy disgustada. Ella tenía mucha vida por delante”, escribió la viuda en Instagram.

La mujer añadió que se percata sin embargo de que debe permanecer fuerte, por el bien de las tres hijas que siguen vivas: Natalia, Bianka y Capri.

“Sé que esto que siento es normal. Es parte del proceso de duelo. Simplemente quería compartirlo, en caso de que haya alguien más por ahí que haya experimentado una pérdida como ésta. Dios, desearía que estuvieran aquí y que terminara esta pesadilla. Oro por todas las víctimas de esta horrible tragedia. Por favor sigan orando por todos”, añadió en su texto.

La publicación en la red social incluyó un video de Slam Magazine, donde Kobe Bryant aparece entrenando al equipo de basquetbol en el que jugaba Gigi, el apodo con que se conocía a Gianna, de 13 años.

Vanessa Bryant anunció la semana pasada que un homenaje para “celebrar la vida” de Kobe y Gigi se realizará el 24 de febrero en el Staples Center.

I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.

Una publicación compartida por Vanessa Bryant (@vanessabryant) el



