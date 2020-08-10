×
hace 57 minutos
Mia Khalifa subastará sus famosos lentes para ayudar a las víctimas en Beirut

Por Grupo Zócalo

La subasta terminará el próximo domingo 16 de agosto y ya alcanzó la cantidad de 99,900 dólares.

Mia Khalifa subastará sus famosos lentes para ayudar a las víctimas en Beirut
Ciudad de México.- Además de concientizar a la sociedad sobre la violencia que sufren las mujeres en la industria pornográfica, Mia Khalifa, quien actualmente se desempeña como comentarista deportiva, también suele apoyar causas humanitarias, por ejemplo, los afectados tras la explosión en Beirut.

De origen libanés, Khalifa, que saltó a la fama en 2004 por su incursión en la industria del entretenimiento para adultos, compartió en sus redes sociales que subastará los lentes que son característicos de su imagen para ayudar a las víctimas.

"Quedan 6 días en la subasta de las gafas originales Mia Khalifa para beneficiar al 100 por ciento a la Cruz Roja de Líbano. Dirígete al enlace de mi biografía e intentemos marcar una diferencia positiva. Sigue pujando, sigue compartiendo", publicó la famosa en su perfil de Instagram.



La subasta, que se realiza por ebay, terminará el próximo domingo 16 de agosto y ya alcanzó la cantidad de 99,900 dólares (2,246,101 pesos). Para añadir mayor valor a los lentes, Mia los firmará y se retratará con ellos antes de enviarlos.

Khalifa también señaló que las donaciones directas al gobierno de Líbano no son efectivas, pues "acumulan dinero de socorro, suministros médicos y alimentos, solo para revenderlos al pueblo libanés a un margen del 150 por ciento".

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

The Lebanese government has resigned. Parliament is next. By choice or by force, either way, Lebanon has had enough while simultaneously having NOTHING. 6 days left on the auction for the original mia khalifa glasses to 100% benefit the @lebaneseredcross. Head to the link in my bio and let’s try to make a positive difference. Keep bidding, keep sharing, keep following accounts like @lebaneseredcross @beiruting @rimafakih @mouin.jaber @ginoraidy @thawramap @impact.lebanon @rebuilding.gemmayze @lebfoodbank. Keep sharing the links for fundraisers by the people, for the people, and DO NOT DONATE A SINGLE PENNY TO THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT BACKED ORGANIZATIONS. The ones who hoard relief money, medical supplies, and food- only to re-sell to the Lebanese people at a 150% mark up. The ones who sit behind and watch the famine, economic collapse, and displacement of their own people on tv from their vacation homes in London, France, and Australia. Ban these pigs from every country in the world until they’re forced to live the same lifestyle they’ve imposed on the people in Lebanon.

Una publicación compartida por Mia K. (@miakhalifa) el


Información por Milenio


