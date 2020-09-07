×
Michael Rooker asegura que el Covid-19 ha sido una gran batalla

Por Agencia Reforma

La estrella de Walking Dead compartió su estado en publicaciones que realizó en Facebook el viernes: buenas noticias.

Michael Rooker asegura que el Covid-19 ha sido una gran batalla
Ciudad de México.- El actor Michael Rooker habló sobre cómo pasó el tiempo en aislamiento después de dar positivo por el nuevo coronavirus.

La estrella de Walking Dead compartió su estado en publicaciones que realizó en Facebook el viernes: buenas noticias.

"Ganó la GUERRA. En pocas palabras ¡terminó quedándose inconsciente!", escribió el actor y compartió un resultado negativo de la prueba del coronavirus.

"Covid peleó bastante bien", añadió.

Rooker es una celebridad más de las que dieron positivo por el coronavirus y desde un inicio lo compartió su estado de salud, dando seguimiento de lo que realizaba al respecto.

"Si no han descubierto por qué me he estado aislando en este increíble Airstream mío, permítanme ayudarlos diciendo que he estado luchando contra el Covid-19", escribió.

"Tengo que hacerles saber a todos que ha sido una gran batalla. Y como en cualquier guerra, todo es justo. Y en medio de esta batalla épica, llegué a la conclusión de que no hay muchas cosas que uno pueda hacer externamente para combatir el Covid-19 una vez que ha entrado al cuerpo. Esta es mi opinión personal, definitivamente no es la conclusión de algún estudio científico".

El actor de Guardianes de la Galaxia continuó informando que no se suministró ningún medicamento, vitamina o suplemento adicional, ya que temía que si se tomaba alguna de esas cosas, le harían algún daño a riñones e hígado.

Well the day is here this day....04 the month of 09 the year of our Lord 2020..... Great news has surfaced on this day. The news is this.......Yo all y’all Rooker fans...If y’all aint figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine...let me help y’all out by saying, I’ve been fighting off COVID-19. and I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair. And IN the middle of this epic battle....I’ve come to the conclusion that there aint a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your Body/immune system. this is my personal opinion And definitely not The conclusion of some scientific Study. The real battle takes place internally, on a cellular level. And For me, I made the decision not to take any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements. I felt that if my immune system was not already prepared for this battle loading up with all this extra stuff would only do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely stressed...In the process of fighting off Covid, I could feel and see the results of those daily battles, By how I Felt and looked the next day. I was either feeling like crap, or Pretty dang good, semi human in fact. So, Just so y’all know the End result of all those daily battles has come to an end. My body/immune system, has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight... but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy my immune Systems 1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination. End of story..... Rooker out........#COVIDFREE #ShitYes!!!

