hace 1 hora
[Internacional]

Michelle Obama revela su fórmula para ser una mujer exitosa

Por Excélsior

Michelle Obama anunció en redes sociales que difundirá su propio podcast a partir del 29 de julio

Michelle Obama revela su fórmula para ser una mujer exitosa
Foto: Especial
Estados Unidos.- No cabe duda que Michelle Obama se convirtió en una de las mujeres más influyentes en la política estadunidense y todo un ejemplo para todo el mundo.

Su documental, Becoming, nos mostró un lado muy personal de la ex primera dama estadounidense y nos llenó de inspiración para trabajar duro y alcanzar nuestros sueños.

Ahora, Michelle va a compartir la sabiduría que ha adquirido en sus años como abogada y en la vida pública en un nuevo podcast que estrenará el próximo 29 de julio en Spotify.

“Espero que esta serie pueda ser un lugar para explorar juntos temas significativos y analizar las muchas preguntas que todos estamos tratando de responder en nuestras vidas", adelantó Michelle Obama en sus redes sociales.

“Más que todo, espero que este podcast ayude a abrir nuevas conversaciones y temas difíciles con la gente a la que más le importa. Así es como podemos tener más comprensión y empatía uno por el otro", agregó la ex primera dama.

“Discutiremos las relaciones que nos convierten en quienes somos, a veces, eso es tan personal como la relación que tenemos con nuestra salud y cuerpo; en otras ocasiones, estaremos hablando sobre los retos y la dicha de ser padres o esposos y las amistades que nos ayudaron en los momentos más difíciles", explicó Michelle.



