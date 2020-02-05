×
hace cerca de 2 horas
[Espectáculos]

Milla Jovovich da la bienvenida a su tercera hija

Por Notimex

La también modelo, compartió la noticia en su cuenta de Instagram

Milla Jovovich da la bienvenida a su tercera hija
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- A sus 44 años, la actriz ucraniana Milla Jovovich, protagonista de la saga de zombis Resident Evil, se convirtió en madre una niña, su tercera hija.

La también modelo, compartió la noticia en su cuenta de Instagram, con datos del nacimiento y fotos de la pequeña, que lleva por nombre Osian Lark.

"A las 8:56 am del 02/02/2020, nuestra bebé Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson nació”, escribió la actriz de la cinta El quinto elemento.


La nueva integrante de la familia, es la tercera hija de Jovovich y el guionista y director Paul W.S. Anderson, su marido desde el 2009 y con quien también procreó a Dashiel y Ever.

Asimismo, en la publicación Jovovich describió a su bebé: “¡Ella es tan bella! Su cabello es más claro que el de las otras chicas y es muy fuerte. Ella es nuestra bebé milagro y todos estamos muy agradecidos de tenerla y completamente obsesionados con ella”.

Hey Everyone!!! So without my knowledge @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday which makes this “old news” but anyway, at 8:56am on 02/02/2020 our baby girl Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born! Osian is a welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered ! At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few. She’s so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on! She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!! I will obviously post more pics later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud I’m flying on!!! Xoxo m

Uno de los últimos trabajos cinematográficos de la actriz fue su interpretación de una bruja malvada en Hellboy, filme que se estrenó el año pasado.



